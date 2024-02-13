The Major Way Sasha Obama's College Experience Differed From The Rest Of Her Family

Sasha Obama might have finished her education, but her college experience has certainly differed from that of her family. The younger daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama spent her formative years in the spotlight of the White House. Despite the extensive media attention on the Obamas, Barack and Michelle skillfully maintained a high level of privacy for Sasha and their eldest daughter, Malia Obama. Since their exit from the White House, the sisters have embarked on their college journeys away from Washington, D.C.

Michelle graduated from Harvard Law School in 1988, with her husband Barack graduating from the same institution in 1991. Malia was seemingly impressed with what Harvard University had to offer, though she did not attend the Law School. Instead, Malia graduated from the university with a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies in 2021. Even with Sasha choosing a different path, it appears she enjoyed doing things her way.