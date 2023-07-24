A Look At Malia And Sasha Obama's Childhood In The White House

When Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, his daughters Malia and Sasha became two of the world's most famous kids. Along with their mother and father, the girls moved out of their home in Chicago and took up residence in The White House. At the time, Malia was 10 years old, and Sasha was only seven, making her one of the youngest first children ever. During President Obama's two terms, Malia and Sasha grew from elementary school-aged kids to teenagers, attending Sidwell Friends, an elite D.C. private school, and even walking Bo, their Portuguese Waterdog, on The White House lawn.

Fortunately, the Obama girls had the support of former first daughters like the Bush twins and Chelsea Clinton. In a 2020 Instagram post, Jenna Bush Hager remembered passing down the baton to Malia and Sasha. "Twelve years ago (!!!) today — I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in D.C. to show the next residents of this house their new home," she wrote, posting pictures of 10-year-old Malia and 7-year-old Sasha exploring the grounds. "Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls — the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley." Given all the amenities, it sounds like a pretty fun place to grow up. As long as you befriend the Secret Service, that is.