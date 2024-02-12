Body Language Expert Tells Us Travis & Taylor Are Fully Committed With Super Bowl 2024 Kiss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's kiss at Super Bowl 2024 proves that distance has only made their hearts grow fonder. While answering questions at a conference, the tight end admitted that he hadn't been able to spend some quality time with the "Cruel Summer" singer because they had both been unbelievably busy. After Swift's "Midnights" won the Album of the Year Grammy, she flew to Tokyo to perform four sold-out shows for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs star stayed home and got his head in the game for the Super Bowl 2024. However, Swift didn't let distance, timing, or her packed schedule stop her from showing up to support her beau and flew back from Tokyo just in time for the big game. Although things looked a little bleak for the Chiefs initially, they managed to turn things around and win their second Super Bowl in a row.

Videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared Swift's reaction to Kelce's win as she jumped around and hugged just about everyone around her. As celebrations broke out in full swing, Swift locked arms with his mom, Donna Kelce, and made her way to the field. After Kelce and Swift reunited, the two immediately locked into a tight embrace and shared a few kisses. While the sweet moment evidently expressed their love and support for each other, our body language expert exclusively told us it also stood as a testament to their unyielding commitment to their relationship.