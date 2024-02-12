Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Coordinate 2024 Super Bowl Outfits To Send Secret Message

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made quite the entrance at the Super Bowl, turning heads despite arriving separately. It seems they've decided to let their outfits do the talking, and we're definitely listening!

Travis, known for being quite the fashionista, didn't disappoint. He arrived in an all-black bejeweled look that matched Swift perfectly. He sported a shimmering black two-piece suit and a casual black tee underneath, complete with necklaces and earrings, topped off with dark shades and a sleek designer bag.

Swift, meanwhile, stunned in a corset-style crop top and black jeans, perfectly styled with jewel-adorned slits. Her look was crowned with a show-stopping jeweled football-shaped purse, proudly featuring the number 87. It was all topped off with a curve-ball red jacket slung over her shoulder. And — you guessed it — it's a Chief's jacket, signaling her support in the most stylish way possible. All in all, their whole aesthetic screamed love and support, and we're absolutely here for it.