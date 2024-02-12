Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Coordinate 2024 Super Bowl Outfits To Send Secret Message
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made quite the entrance at the Super Bowl, turning heads despite arriving separately. It seems they've decided to let their outfits do the talking, and we're definitely listening!
Travis, known for being quite the fashionista, didn't disappoint. He arrived in an all-black bejeweled look that matched Swift perfectly. He sported a shimmering black two-piece suit and a casual black tee underneath, complete with necklaces and earrings, topped off with dark shades and a sleek designer bag.
Swift, meanwhile, stunned in a corset-style crop top and black jeans, perfectly styled with jewel-adorned slits. Her look was crowned with a show-stopping jeweled football-shaped purse, proudly featuring the number 87. It was all topped off with a curve-ball red jacket slung over her shoulder. And — you guessed it — it's a Chief's jacket, signaling her support in the most stylish way possible. All in all, their whole aesthetic screamed love and support, and we're absolutely here for it.
Taylor Swift's entire outfit cheers Travis Kelce on
If you think Taylor Swift came in full cheerleader mode, wait until you check out her squad. Thanks to the NFL's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, we know that the pop star arrived with Blake Lively and Ice Spice. We also caught the "60" on her jacket — a subtle nod to the Chiefs' founding year, perhaps? We've got to point out Swift's earrings, twinning with Travis' in a clear sign that these two are in sync.
Swift even introduced Ice Spice to Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, as seen on the Eagles Nation X account, sweetly displaying their friendship and her closeness to the Kelces. It's clear that the singer is here to support Travis, and she doesn't care what anyone else thinks.
The only major difference between Travis and Swift's entrance is their demeanors. While Swift entered with a lot of pep to her step, Travis had a cool, collected demeanor. The black shades made his eyes unreadable, but it made one thing clear: Travis Kelce came to win.