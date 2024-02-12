The Super Bowl 2024 Crowd Booed Taylor Swift After She Did This

After virtually an entire football season marked by people both loving and hating the fact that Taylor Swift has been a visible fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games due to her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce, it all seemed to come to a head at the biggest game of the year. During the 2024 Super Bowl, which pitted the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, Swift was spotted in her VIP suite at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, which she shared with A-lister friends like Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

While the cameras and the Jumbotron caught the pop star at several key moments during the evening, from her cuddling with Lively to cheering to Swift gasping at dramatic plays, it was one particular glimpse into the pop star's behavior that resulted in a sea of boos from the stadium. At one point, the Grammy winner was shown on the Jumbotron chugging a can of beer until it was empty, and triumphantly slamming the empty vessel down in front of her when she was finished.

Boos echoed throughout the stadium in response, and while it seemed most of the hate was coming from 49ers fans since Swift was obviously rooting for the Chiefs, the moment was just another example of how polarizing her every move has been this football season, with rumors even swirling at one point that Swift had been banned from attending the Super Bowl as a result.