Debunking The Rumors Taylor Swift Was Banned From The Super Bowl

When you're as famous as Taylor Swift, you can't even blink without 10,000 trolls condemning you for it — or thinking it's all part of some convoluted plan. Of all the bizarre conspiracy theories swirling about Swift, one of the weirdest from far-right Republicans is that Swift is a political rival for Donald Trump and has worked with the Pentagon as an asset (completely untrue, by the way). New speculation about Swift that hit the internet is that the songstress is banned from the 2024 Super Bowl.

Swift has attended many Kansas City Chiefs games during the 2023-2024 football season due to her relationship with the team's tight end Travis Kelce. When the Chiefs secured a spot at the Super Bowl, a website called Esspots published a satirical piece about how Swift would be banned from the event with the NFL's reason being, "We're tired of Taylor Swift." The satire doesn't really work — the piece makes it seem like Swift could be booted as the halftime show performer, but she never had that gig. Usher is slated to perform at halftime.

A Facebook post sharing the Esspots article's headline was met with a wide range of comments, with some people agreeing with the idea of Swift being banned and others unhappy with the thought. In a sad display of limited media literacy, no one seemed to understand the headline wasn't based in truth.