How General Hospital's Kate Mansi Handles On-Screen Love Scenes Like A Pro

As "General Hospital" star Kate Mansi explained to Soap Opera Digest, it's crucial to establish your boundaries before shooting a sex scene, "Because once you get up on set, it's so choreographed and so crazy." Likewise, the soap stalwart noted, "And just like life or marriage, you have to remember to walk in and find the romance and keep that passion throughout everything else going on." Communication might be key, but gossip isn't. Mansi informed Soap Central in 2018 that when it comes to the more intimate scenes, she doesn't like to dish all the gory details.

Speaking about her "Days of Our Lives" tenure, Mansi explained, "It's like being an athlete: you just have to get there and work, and in your own personal life, maybe, you'll comment on it later. Like, 'Oh, yeah, I did this today. That was interesting.' But I feel like love scenes and on-screen partners are not something you talk about when you're working, at least from my perspective." Evidently, keeping things professional is what prevents Mansi and her scene partners alike from feeling too much awkwardness on set. Just as long as they don't touch her face, of course.