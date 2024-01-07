How Kate Mansi Felt About Switching From Days Of Our Lives To General Hospital

In her same interview with Soap Opera Digest, Kate Mansi also said that her version of Kristina Davis was going to differ just a little bit from former "General Hospital" star Lexi Ainsworth's version of the character. She also said that she spoke to Ainsworth before taking on her new "General Hospital" role. Mansi explained, "I wanted to just make sure that she knew how absolutely adored she is by me and the cast and the fans, and that I would do my best to honor her work."

Ainsworth took to her Instagram account to let her fans know that after spending a decade on the show, it was time for her to move on for both personal and professional reasons. She explained that she had other projects in the pipeline as well. "I am currently working on writing my own story from my point of view which has been, thus far, cathartic and hopefully inspiring to other women. So, I look forward to sharing that with you guys when it is completed," the actor revealed.

That said, Ainsworth did hint that her soap opera days aren't over and that she might make a comeback to daytime television in the future. If anything, she could always head to Salem and pick up where Mansi last left off.