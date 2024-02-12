Cardi B's NYX Duck Plump 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Controversy, Explained

Non-sports aficionados look forward to the Super Bowl as much as football fans, tuning in for its lineup of funny commercials and highly anticipated movie trailers. Many of the advertisements feature famous faces, such as Tina Fey's impromptu "30 Rock" reunion during her 2024 Super Bowl commercial. However, one 2024 Super Bowl commercial got a yellow flag from the NFL.

The NYX makeup brand created an ad for their Duck Plump lip gloss featuring rapper Cardi B, and the inappropriate implications of the second half of the commercial are why the NFL only allowed a 30-second version to air during the big game. The shortened version of the "Lips Only" ad features Cardi B in full glam (including one of her iconic manicures). She lists off the attributes of the plumping lip gloss alongside dancers in duck heads. The end of the commercial includes a QR code, which leads people to the full minute-long commercial on the NYX website.

In the extended edition, viewers learn that "Cardi B and NYX Cosmetics Cause Chaos," because men are applying the Duck Plump gloss ... somewhere else. Men are shown hobbling around and being carried away by paramedics because they misused the beauty product. "Cardi said 'duck,'" one paramedic says, exasperated. Her coworker adds, "D-U-C-K." The end of the commercial includes a "#ForLipsOnly" hashtag.