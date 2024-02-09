Tina Fey's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Is The 30 Rock Reunion We've Been Waiting For
Every year, entertainment fans look forward to the wacky, creative, and often hilarious commercials shown during the Super Bowl. Businesses can spend upward of $7 million for a mere 30-second spot simply because they know the game's viewership will be high and they take the gamble that it will translate into increased sales.
One fun aspect of watching these is the nostalgia factor as many commercials reunite cast members from past TV shows. Some of the major ads on the 2024 Super Bowl will include a reunion of "Scrubs" cast members Zach Braff (Dr. John 'J.D.' Dorian) and Donald Faison (Dr. Christopher Turk) along with Jason Momoa and Jennifer Beals, who will do a number set to the song "Flashdance...What a Feeling," for T-Mobile. Then there's Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer bringing "Friends" nostalgia to the big game in an Uber Eats commercial where she forgets who her longtime co-star is. He's shocked considering their characters, Rachel and Ross, had an on-again off-again relationship from 1994 to 2004 on the hit comedy.
Not to be left out is Booking.com, which brings back together some stars from the popular series, "30 Rock." Tina Fey, who played Liz Lemon, opens the ad by saying, "There are so many Tina Feys I could be. So, I hired body doubles to help me out." You know you're going to be laughing out loud when you see Fey, and the ad is chock full of surprises.
Tina Fey is joined by Glenn Close, Jack McBrayer and Jane Krakowski
Joining Tina Fey in the Booking.com 2024 Super Bowl ad are former castmates from "30 Rock," Jack McBrayer (Kenneth Parcell) and Jane Krakowski (Jenna Maroney). Decked out as a posh Fey, Krakowski walks into a hotel carrying several shopping bags and a cute dog with a bow in its hair. "Splurgy Tina loves a hotel near Rodeo Drive," she exclaims.
Then there's a Bigfoot that's sitting at an easel working on a painting while Parcell grooms his Fey wig. Hilariously, the mythical creature grunts as the subtitles translate: "Rustic Tina loves this Wyoming cabin." A smiling Parcell plays along as he's combing the monster's hair, and laughing he states, "Oh, Tina!" And then we have a Fey doppelganger riding a speeding horse, who says, "Wild Tina booked a farm stay to ride this horse." She sheds her Fey wig revealing that it's iconic actress Glenn Close. We cut to a shocked Fey seemingly forgetting who she hired to imitate her, exclaiming, "Glenn Close?!" Close whips off her sunglasses and looks at the camera and steals Fey's line: "With millions of possibilities, you can book whoever you want to be."
Other stars will be among the plethora of ad spokespeople including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez doing a Dunkin' Donuts commercial, and these sneak peeks are a tease of the fun yet to come!