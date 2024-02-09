Tina Fey's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Is The 30 Rock Reunion We've Been Waiting For

Every year, entertainment fans look forward to the wacky, creative, and often hilarious commercials shown during the Super Bowl. Businesses can spend upward of $7 million for a mere 30-second spot simply because they know the game's viewership will be high and they take the gamble that it will translate into increased sales.

One fun aspect of watching these is the nostalgia factor as many commercials reunite cast members from past TV shows. Some of the major ads on the 2024 Super Bowl will include a reunion of "Scrubs" cast members Zach Braff (Dr. John 'J.D.' Dorian) and Donald Faison (Dr. Christopher Turk) along with Jason Momoa and Jennifer Beals, who will do a number set to the song "Flashdance...What a Feeling," for T-Mobile. Then there's Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer bringing "Friends" nostalgia to the big game in an Uber Eats commercial where she forgets who her longtime co-star is. He's shocked considering their characters, Rachel and Ross, had an on-again off-again relationship from 1994 to 2004 on the hit comedy.

Not to be left out is Booking.com, which brings back together some stars from the popular series, "30 Rock." Tina Fey, who played Liz Lemon, opens the ad by saying, "There are so many Tina Feys I could be. So, I hired body doubles to help me out." You know you're going to be laughing out loud when you see Fey, and the ad is chock full of surprises.