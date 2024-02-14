How Tom Sizemore Influenced General Hospital Star Jon Lindstrom's First Novel

Jon Lindstrom has been a mainstay on "General Hospital" since 1992 where he originated the evil serial killer, Ryan Chamberlain. Although a murderer of such magnitude can't possibly be sustained as an active character without being killed or incarcerated, Lindstrom did such a magnificent job that he was asked to play Ryan's good twin, Kevin Collins, in 1994. He would effortlessly switch between the characters over the decades, using their demeanors to indicate which one was onscreen without any need for dialogue. In February 2023, after escaping from Ferncliff sanitarium with the equally evil Heather Webber (Alley Mills), the two took their unwitting daughter Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) on a wild ride that ended with Mac Scorpio (John J. York) ultimately shooting and killing Ryan.

Lindstrom continues to play the stoic psychiatrist Kevin, and also has a real-life project that's finally come to fruition: a novel titled "Hollywood Hustle," published on February 6, 2024. The story centers around a washed-up actor named Winston Greene who learns that his granddaughter has been kidnapped, and the perpetrators want his money in exchange for her life. However, Winston has no dough and must team up with "a legendary Hollywood stuntman and a disgraced former LAPD detective" in a race against time to save the girl.

In promoting his book, Lindstrom explained his desire to delve into the dark side of Hollywood, and told Soaps the surprising fact that "It was very much inspired by the late Tom Sizemore."