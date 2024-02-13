Inside Reese Witherspoon's Lavish Life
Is there anything Reese Witherspoon can't do? She can write, she can act, she can produce. Based on her performance in "Legally Blonde," we wouldn't hesitate to hire her as a lawyer. Witherspoon has repeatedly proven herself to be an intelligent, thoughtful, well-read professional entertainer who uses her platform to make space for as many creative people as possible. They say good things come to those who do good, and Witherspoon has proven that sentiment to be true by continually finding success in anything she does. Whether it's starting a business, suggesting books to avid readers, or taking on a challenging role, Witherspoon has people paying attention.
And if monetary success is the aim, Witherspoon's efforts have not been in vain. The actor's hard work has resulted in a high net worth, and like many celebrities, she knows how to spend that cash on luxury. Take a look inside Reese Witherspoon's lavish life.
Reese Witherspoon made loads of cash by selling her company
Being a famous actor can make you lots of money, but another, often more effective way to earn a high sum is by owning and selling a business. Reese Witherspoon has done incredibly well for herself through her acting career, but it's her work through her production company Hello Sunshine that's accounted for the majority of her estimated $400 million net worth. Witherspoon founded Hello Sunshine in 2016 in an effort to tell more female stories, and the company produced projects like "Big Little Lies," "Little Fires Everywhere," and "Gone Girl," with many of the selections coming as screen adaptations from novels chosen for Witherspoon's book club. The projects have proven successful, resulting in the acquisition of Hello Sunshine for about $900 million.
The sale of the company was worth more than just the money for Witherspoon. As she said in a statement, this sale allowed her company to tell more female stories. "Today, we're taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful, and illuminating stories about women's lives globally," Witherspoon said (Variety).
She owns beautiful, expensive properties
If you assume that Reese Witherspoon lives in some of the most stunning properties to be found, you're right. The Oscar-winning actor has lived in a long list of lavish abodes since becoming famous, and some of her most recent purchases and sales are among her priciest. In 2023, Witherspoon invested in a $17.5 million home in Los Angeles in the Pacific Palisades area. The home sits on over an acre of land and spans around 7,500 square feet. The home boasts six bedrooms, multiple bar areas, and multiple fireplaces. While Witherspoon paid a pretty penny for the piece of real estate, not even a year earlier, she earned plenty for a down payment by selling her Nashville home for a reported $7.35 million.
Witherspoon wants her homes to feel like home to everyone who enters. "I like to think about the comfort of people coming to my house. I want everybody to feel welcome. I like to offer people a drink when they come in and also the Wi-Fi code immediately," Witherspoon said in an interview with MyDomaine. But she knows that the people inside her home are what matter most. "Home is where my kids are, and my dogs, and my husband. Home is where I'm most like myself," Witherspoon said.
Reese Witherspoon dresses in designer clothing
Reese Witherspoon loves fashion, and she's been able to wear some of the most expensive designers in the world. The actor often appears on red carpets, and she's worn designs from brands like Saint Laurent, The Row, and Oscar de la Renta, among others. And the actor will happily gush about the people who make the clothes. "I love designers. What they do is so incredible. Stella McCartney and Phoebe Philo and Tom Ford and Michael Kors — these people are incredibly skilled and gifted at what they do, and I'm sort of trying to showcase their work while also talking about my work," Witherspoon said to Gayle King for InStyle.
Purchasing the clothes is expensive enough, but Witherspoon also has to pay the stylists she works with who help her curate her looks. The actor has worked with sought-after celebrity stylists like Petra Flannery and Leslie Fremar. Stylists can cost celebrities thousands per day, and given the track records of Flannery and Fremar, their services likely don't come cheap. Not everything Witherspoon wears costs thousands of dollars, though. The actor also wears a lot of her own brand, Draper James, and those pieces are far more affordable than anything she sports on the red carpet.
She takes luxury vacations
Traveling is a hobby for Reese Witherspoon. When the actor isn't working, she enjoys taking a trip and chooses some of the swankiest locations for vacation. Witherspoon ended 2023 with a vacation to Los Cabos, Mexico, and earlier that year, she spent time with the females in her family in Paris, France. The actor has shared that France is her favorite country to visit and that she's also been to the Bahamas. But Witherspoon loves spots within the United States, too. "Charleston is a favorite. It's beautifully preserved. King Street there has great shopping, and the food all over the city is insane — you'll find spicy fish and shrimp and grits. The best part is that the beach is only around 15 minutes from downtown," Witherspoon told The New York Times.
Not all of Witherspoon's travels have been vacations, though. The actor has to travel for work, and she's capitalized on the opportunities to show her children different parts of the world. "I think travel is the antidote to any kind of selfish behavior. Service is important. It's not their fault. Kids nowadays, we give them all these technologies and access to things that disconnect them, so as much as you can show them of the world is great." Witherspoon told The Independent of taking her daughter to a refugee camp in Kenya while filming "The Good Lie."
Reese Witherspoon has an expensive skincare routine
For many celebrities, skincare is an investment. It directly impacts their look, which can affect how many roles they get, so it's an important piece of their career puzzle. Reese Witherspoon has invested in skincare in multiple ways, chief among them being the products she uses. "Skincare has been a huge part of my life for 30 years, being on camera so much and making sure that I have a good base for makeup. Cameras are sometimes about five inches from my face. How the texture of my skin looks and taking care of it is so important, so it's really a process for me," Witherspoon said in an interview with Forbes. She detailed which products are her go-to's, and they're not cheap. The actor prefers Biossance products, most of which range in price from $50 to $140 and higher.
Witherspoon has also invested in Biossance products as a brand ambassador. After finding the products during the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor fell in love with the brand, and she began a five-year partnership with it in 2021. "Seeing this company that was so female-forward and so environmentally forward was really encouraging, and I was excited to be part of the Biossance family because of it," Witherspoon said of her venture.
She's worn some stunning jewelry
Reese Witherspoon takes good care of her body, and she's been known to adorn it with some high-priced jewels, some of which have been gifts. When Witherspoon got engaged for the second time, she was reportedly given a four-carat Ashoka diamond ring. Today, you'd be hard-pressed to find a new ring from that brand for under $10,000. Though this engagement was over 10 years ago, we can't imagine the ring Witherspoon received was cheap. She also gets to sport stunning jewelry on the red carpet. For the 2022 Emmy Awards, Witherspoon wore a stunning necklace from Tiffany & Co. The necklace was likely borrowed, but regular people aren't being asked to wear Tiffany's jewelry just for one night.
Witherspoon does purchase some of her own jewelry, though. "I like Jennifer Fisher hoops, Jennifer Meyer necklaces, and Sophie Ratner rings. I also wear my mother's signet ring with her initials; it reminds me of all the women who cut the path I'm standing in," Witherspoon told InStyle of her jewelry selections. Some of the options she mentioned range in price from $250 for a pair of earrings to $2,000 for a necklace.
Reese Witherspoon flies private
You probably aren't going to run into Reese Witherspoon at an airport any time soon — the actor usually flies privately. Witherspoon has been spotted multiple times boarding and deplaning private aircraft, often with her family alongside. Witherspoon seemed to especially prefer this pricey method of transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2020, Witherspoon's family was seen walking off a private jet in Los Angeles after reportedly flying to Nashville to celebrate Thanksgiving. A few months later, Witherspoon and her family were seen walking off a private jet in Los Angeles again after spending time away from the city to celebrate Easter.
If you do happen to be on a commercial flight with Witherspoon, however, you might be in store for an unusual experience. On "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Witherspoon shared that while on a commercial plane she was taking, the inflight entertainment was her 2010 film "How Do You Know." The actor continued, "Probably, maybe 10 minutes into the inflight movie, it cut out, and the clip broke. So, I went to the front of the plane, and I got on the microphone ... I was like, 'Hi, guys. I don't think the movie's coming back, so I'm just gonna walk you, beat by beat, [through] what happened.'" Witherspoon likely wasn't paid for her airborne contributions, but she certainly wouldn't have had the opportunity if not for her star status.
She gets invited to exclusive events
If you see Reese Witherspoon out and about, she just might be on her way to an event that the average person wouldn't ever be invited to. The actor is a regular at exclusive, swanky events reserved for the rich and famous. Witherspoon has been to the Met Gala a number of times, stopping on the red carpet to take photos with the likes of Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Kate Bosworth, and Stella McCartney. Of all the celebrity-packed events, the Met Gala is notoriously the most difficult to attend. Those who do go have to be approved by Anna Wintour, and individual ticket prices cost a reported $50,000. While many celebrities don't pay for tickets themselves and attend as guests of a designer, there are still plenty of costs involved in preparing for the event.
Witherspoon is also a regular at Fashion Week events. The star began 2024 with a trip to Paris with her daughter, Ava Phillippe, to attend shows. "Thank you, Fendi, for having us," Witherspoon captioned a photo of herself and Phillippe while in the fashion capital of the world.
Reese Witherspoon goes to high-priced concerts with famous friends
Not every event Reese Witherspoon attends is exclusively for the rich and famous, but many of them are only accessible to that group. In 2023, Witherspoon shared on social media that she attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, a stadium concert tour that famously had high-priced tickets and mass havoc surrounding purchasing the tickets. While the face value of a ticket to see Swift in 2023 averaged around $250, the resale of the tickets averaged nearly $4,000.
We're not sure whether Witherspoon secured her ticket when they first went on sale or if she snagged one later, but either way, we're guessing she spent more than the average judging by the footage she posted on Instagram — she was quite close to the stage. The actor was also there with her daughter, so we imagine whatever she paid for her ticket, she actually paid double. "What a night to remember! @taylorswift in front of 70,000 incredible fans[.] The stellar song choices, inspired choreography, other-worldly art design ... an incredible night to dance, sing and feel so much JOY ... thank you @taylorswift and the whole ERAS tour team for shining so bright tonight," Witherspoon said on Instagram of her evening at Swift's concert. Witherspoon was also at the concert with Mariska Hargitay, but we assume the other actor bought her own ticket.
She gets rewarded for award nominations
Reese Witherspoon has won some of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood. The actor has an Oscar for her performance in the 2005 film "Walk the Line" and an Emmy for her work on the series "Big Little Lies," which began in 2016. While you might think that the recognition by the Academies is reward enough — as many a recipient has said in their acceptance speech — certain companies would beg to differ. Since the early 2000s, awards show nominees have walked away with unbelievable gift bags. When the tradition began, the value of the bags hovered around a reported $20,000, so the first time Witherspoon received one of these bags, the value was likely close to that figure.
The value has only increased as time has gone on, though, and by the time Witherspoon was nominated for her second Oscar in 2015, the value of the gift bags was reportedly over $125,000. That year, the bag included gifts like trips to Tuscany and the Canadian Rockies, car rentals, and a makeover. Witherspoon made out well for her 2022 Emmy nomination, too. While that gift bag was only worth a reported $10,000, it included travel options, bath salts, and luggage.
Reese Witherspoon loves to eat out
Most people enjoy eating out, but most people probably don't have the opportunity to do so as often as Reese Witherspoon. Going out to eat is not cheap — the average American spends $300 per month eating out. Witherspoon has a much deeper wallet than most Americans, though, and can eat out, well, whenever she wants. Witherspoon is especially fond of eating at restaurants in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, and she's given multiple outlets her recommendations for eateries there. "The local food scene is exploding in Nashville, but when I'm home, I like to go traditional: the fried chicken at Hattie B's and the chicken salad and frozen fruit salad at The Picnic. I get hungry just thinking about them!" Witherspoon told MyDomaine. She's also fond of Adeles and Edleys, as she told The New York Times.
Witherspoon loves to host, as well, another activity surrounding food that can be costly. Witherspoon has shared that she likes to cook classic Southern fare for her guests, with fried chicken and biscuits among her go-to recipes. Witherspoon is such a good hostess that she shared some of her skills in her 2018 book "Whiskey In a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits." We imagine the proceeds from the book bought her a meal or two out.
She gives back to the community
Reese Witherspoon doesn't just spend money on herself — she gives back to her community, too. The actor has reportedly supported causes such as the YMCA, Baby2Baby, The Lunchbox Fund, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and more. Witherspoon has thought critically about who exactly she's supporting, and she wants to ensure she's building up historically marginalized communities for the future, particularly women. The actor has been active in Nashville, specifically working with the non-profit organization Step Up to provide mentorship to high school students. "Whether that is a financial education, broadening one's understanding of workplace opportunities, or the lengthy and nuanced processes of applying to college, it's truly an honor to get to provide these young women with life-changing tools," Witherspoon told People of her work with the organization.
Witherspoon's efforts with Step Up focus on financial literacy, and the actor has publicly expressed her passion for that area multiple times. As she said in Interview Magazine, "I think about money as an agent of change when used in the correct way, like giving back into communities. I truly believe if women have more money, they invest it in themselves, in their families."