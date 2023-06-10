Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Looks Just Like Her, But They Don't See It

Reese Witherspoon is a prominent Hollywood fixture that has made many childhoods with her lead role as Elle Woods in the legendary movie "Legally Blonde." She's also made us cry and laugh as Madeline Martha Mackenzie in the star-studded TV show "Big Little Lies," and has more recently been catching everyone's eye as the fierce and tenacious Bradley Jackson in "The Morning Show." The mogul even has a clothing line you might not have known she started.

Her personal life is just as impressive, as the renowned actor is a mom of three. She shares Ava and Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth. While her two boys, Deacon and his younger brother Tennessee, do somewhat resemble their mother, the public has long been fixated on the alikeness of Reese and her daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Ava's Instagram profile is filled with comments about how she looks just like her famous mom (there's literally not a single picture of Ava where there isn't at least one comment about their resemblance), but the duo can't seem to see it themselves.