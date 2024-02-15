NFL Star Tony Romo's Brother-In-Law Is A Famous Gossip Girl Alum
When Tony Romo tied the knot with his wife, Candice Crawford Romo, in 2011, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback became the brother-in-law to a notable "Gossip Girl" alum. While Candice herself is a sports journalist, meeting Romo through an internship, her older brother, Chace Crawford, is an established actor. Fans of the teen drama will recognize Chace as golden boy Nate Archibald, who starts the series as Blair Waldorf's picture-perfect boyfriend.
The actor confirmed that he and his family were long-time followers of Tony's former team. "I grew up in Dallas, big [Cowboys] fan," Chace shared while appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." "We were the family that took ridiculous Christmas pictures in front of the fireplace with Cowboys starter jackets and white turtlenecks."
Over the years, Chace and Tony's brotherly connection has occasionally been put on display, with the two popping up on Instagram and even appearing at events together. While it may have been an unexpected experience for the "Gossip Girl" star, he definitely seems to have settled into having a famous ex-football player as a brother-in-law.
Romo was a quick addition to the Crawford family
In an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," Chace Crawford, a former star of the now-canceled "Gossip Girl," talked about the first time Romo picked up his sister for a date, revealing that she resorted to hiding her parents away to avoid any embarrassment. "She didn't realize Tony was coming over to pick her up," Chace lightheartedly explained. "So she pushes my parents back in the back [...] literally in their master bathroom." The actor also confirmed that his family's football-watching experience changed considerably once Romo joined their clan.
"Watching those football games became a lot more nerve-wracking," he admitted to Jimmy Fallon, adding that the former quarterback would happily talk shop with the family afterward, noting, "We knew he'd become a good announcer after the fact. It's not as stressful. My mom's not hiding in the broom closet anymore." Given the intense nature of the sport, we can't blame the Crawfords for feeling a sense of relief following Tony's retirement in 2017.
Crawford is a proud 'funcle' to Romo's three kids
In addition to being Tony Romo's brother-in-law, Chace Crawford is also an uncle to the broadcaster's children. If you're unfamiliar, Tony shares three children with his wife, Candice Crawford Romo; Hawkins, born in 2012, Rivers, born in 2014, and Jones, born in 2017. While appearing on "Today," Chase provided some insight into his experience as an uncle. "I'm definitely a funcle," the "What to Expect When You're Expecting" star bragged, going on to explain what that means to him: "You can just pump them full of sugar, and send them on the way."
Tony has also commented on his children's relationship with Chace, and in particular clarifying that they haven't experienced his most famous role. "They're not allowed to watch that show yet," he told Us Weekly, referring to "Gossip Girl." As the retired athlete reasoned, "I'm like, 'No, that is not your Uncle Chace. That is somebody else!'" With all this in mind, we're glad to see that Tony and Chace have found themselves right at home as brothers-in-law, fame aside.