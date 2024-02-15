NFL Star Tony Romo's Brother-In-Law Is A Famous Gossip Girl Alum

When Tony Romo tied the knot with his wife, Candice Crawford Romo, in 2011, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback became the brother-in-law to a notable "Gossip Girl" alum. While Candice herself is a sports journalist, meeting Romo through an internship, her older brother, Chace Crawford, is an established actor. Fans of the teen drama will recognize Chace as golden boy Nate Archibald, who starts the series as Blair Waldorf's picture-perfect boyfriend.

The actor confirmed that he and his family were long-time followers of Tony's former team. "I grew up in Dallas, big [Cowboys] fan," Chace shared while appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." "We were the family that took ridiculous Christmas pictures in front of the fireplace with Cowboys starter jackets and white turtlenecks."

Over the years, Chace and Tony's brotherly connection has occasionally been put on display, with the two popping up on Instagram and even appearing at events together. While it may have been an unexpected experience for the "Gossip Girl" star, he definitely seems to have settled into having a famous ex-football player as a brother-in-law.