Inside HGTV Star Jonathan Knight's Marriage To Harley Rodriguez

For any past or current New Kids on the Block fan, Jonathan Knight is a household name. As an original member of the boy band from its start in 1986, Knight rose to fame alongside the other band members, including his brother, Jordan Knight. However, the band broke up in 1994, leaving Knight time to pursue his other passion: renovating houses. Even though the band got back together in 2007, Knight learned to balance his music career with his renovation business. In 2021, Knight's experience earned him his show on HGTV; "Farmhouse Fixer," a series when the former boy bander flips farmhouses instead of destroying them.

Even with a full schedule of performing with NKOTB, filming "Farmhouse Fixer" and "Rock the Block," Knight still manages to make time for his personal life. Knight is happily in love with actor-turned-fitness instructor Harley Rodriguez. Rodriguez is best known for his role as Manny Lopez on the TV show "Sweet Valley High" in the '90s, making both halves of the couple pop culture icons of the decade.

While they both worked in the entertainment industry in the '90s, Knight and Rodriguez didn't actually meet until the 2000s, but once they connected it was clear it was meant to be. While they prefer to keep many of the details of their relationship to themselves, Knight and Rodriguez are still very much in love years into their relationship.