Inside HGTV Star Jonathan Knight's Marriage To Harley Rodriguez
For any past or current New Kids on the Block fan, Jonathan Knight is a household name. As an original member of the boy band from its start in 1986, Knight rose to fame alongside the other band members, including his brother, Jordan Knight. However, the band broke up in 1994, leaving Knight time to pursue his other passion: renovating houses. Even though the band got back together in 2007, Knight learned to balance his music career with his renovation business. In 2021, Knight's experience earned him his show on HGTV; "Farmhouse Fixer," a series when the former boy bander flips farmhouses instead of destroying them.
Even with a full schedule of performing with NKOTB, filming "Farmhouse Fixer" and "Rock the Block," Knight still manages to make time for his personal life. Knight is happily in love with actor-turned-fitness instructor Harley Rodriguez. Rodriguez is best known for his role as Manny Lopez on the TV show "Sweet Valley High" in the '90s, making both halves of the couple pop culture icons of the decade.
While they both worked in the entertainment industry in the '90s, Knight and Rodriguez didn't actually meet until the 2000s, but once they connected it was clear it was meant to be. While they prefer to keep many of the details of their relationship to themselves, Knight and Rodriguez are still very much in love years into their relationship.
Jonathan Knight met Harley Rodriguez during the NKOTB comeback
In 2008, New Kids On the Block was planning on making their comeback in the music industry; however, another big moment was in store for band member Jonathan Knight. Knight met his future husband Harley Rodriguez in 2008, right around the time that NKOTB was gearing up for a comeback. Knight recounted how the couple met in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"We were rehearsing the day I met him," Knight explained. "He's a trainer at Barry's Bootcamp, so I would be with the band all day, then the only time I got to see him was to go take his class. I'd take his class then we'd go for dinner afterwards."
While the pair grew closer as Knight's music career was taking off once again, he emphasized how much Rodriguez's support meant to him as he's stood by all these years. "He's been around from the beginning and seen [NKOTB's comeback] morph into what it is today."
The couple tied the knot in 2022
In 2022, HGTV star and New Kids On the Block member Jonathan Knight revealed he had secretly married Harley Rodriguez. The couple had many incredible experiences together prior to their wedding, including a trip to Africa in 2016 where the couple got engaged. Knight described the romantic moment on an episode of "The Jenny McCarthy Show," revealing that their mothers came along for the unforgettable ride.
"We were on the Zambezi River – it's right above Victoria Falls [between Zambia and Zimbabwe] – we took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us out on the river ... It was just absolutely beautiful. It was so romantic."
The couple got married in a private ceremony, which Knight confirmed in August 2022 during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We did," he said, when asked if the ring on his finger meant he had gotten married. "But everybody just assumed we're married, so, I never say yes or no 'cause I don't want to lie."