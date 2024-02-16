Tom Cruise's Ex-Manager Brutally Claimed What He's Really Like
Thomas Cruise Mapother IV's cocky smile, acting intensity and on-screen charisma have helped him maintain superstar status over the last four decades. But off-camera, Tom Cruise has been embroiled in plenty of controversies. His long-time affiliation with the Church of Scientology has drawn concern from those who see the group as cult-like, and his stance on mental health — he opposes conventional therapy and medication — didn't sit well with Brooke Shields when he criticized her for using antidepressants to treat postpartum depression. Many have also questioned the status of his relationship with daughter Suri Cruise; sources told the Daily Mail the actor pays Suri's school and medical expenses per his divorce agreement with ex Katie Holmes, but he rarely sees Suri.
Former costars of the A-list actor have spoken out about his perfectionism, short temper, attention to detail, and never-quit attitude. "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" co-star Henry Cavill recalled a time Cruise broke his ankle and was told he would need at least six months to recuperate; six weeks later, he was back to running again. Among his critics are his former manager, Eileen Berlin. In a 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, she opened up about Cruise's not-so-nice side. "He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers," she told the outlet. "It was like something was smoldering and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity."
Berlin alleged that Cruise once exploded at her, throwing the gift she made him for his 19th birthday — a collection of clippings from teen magazines that covered the rising star — in her face. "He had told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol," Berlin recalled. "He threw the album hard at me and it hit me on the cheek."
Tom Cruise's former manager says there's one thing his star power can't buy
Manager Eileen Berlin took a calculated chance when she agreed to help Tom Cruise with his career. Just 18 at the time, Cruise had recently moved to New York to pursue his acting dreams. But, like many just starting in the industry, he was working as a waiter to pay the bills, and the salary wasn't enough to cover the rents in Manhattan even in the '80s. A sympathetic Berlin and her husband let him stay with them while he looked for performing work. It was far from easy.
Berlin helped "Tommy" land his first plum role in 1983's "Risky Business," and her client immediately took advantage of his star power by writing out a list of demands. He insisted on getting a guaranteed "pay or play" $75,000 salary. Cruise also requested top billing on the film's advertising (or second billing if the female lead was a bigger star), first-class flights and hotel during filming, reimbursement for health and gym expenses, and the "most favorable dressing room." Recalled Berlin to the Daily Mail: "He was very self-centered. Everything revolved around 'me.'"
Cruise's talent and ambition quickly helped him rise to A-list status, which didn't surprise Berlin at all. Still, there's one thing she claims the actor hasn't achieved: "What I have never seen is a real display of happiness in Tommy," she said.
Tom Cruise's image hasn't hurt his status
Eileen Berlin recalled that Tom Cruise used to pose and flex in front of a mirror and said she wouldn't be surprised if he's secretly undergone plastic surgery. "Tommy has built an aura around himself," she told the Daily Mail. "I think he will do whatever it takes to preserve his youthful image as long as possible and will fight anything that stands in his way."
That "aura" has remained intact over the years, with none of the criticism directed at Cruise having done permanent damage to his standing in Hollywood. Other actors have found themselves frozen out of choice roles and social events for their antics, but Cruise remains steadily atop the A-list. In 2022, he raked in an estimated $100 million from "Top Gun: Maverick" alone.
And while the actor may not be the easiest guy to work with, his friendships are solid. Pals rave about the decadent coconut cake he sends as Christmas gifts every year. The fellowship extends across the pond: Cruise and Prince William are avid pilots and long-time friends who had a red-carpet reunion at the 2024 London Air Ambulance Charity Gala. Both the Prince and Princess of Wales are such fans of "Top Gun" that Cruise set up a private screening of the sequel before its premiere. Berlin's dish about Cruise is unlikely to change anyone's mind. Guess that means we can handle the truth about him.