Tom Cruise's Ex-Manager Brutally Claimed What He's Really Like

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV's cocky smile, acting intensity and on-screen charisma have helped him maintain superstar status over the last four decades. But off-camera, Tom Cruise has been embroiled in plenty of controversies. His long-time affiliation with the Church of Scientology has drawn concern from those who see the group as cult-like, and his stance on mental health — he opposes conventional therapy and medication — didn't sit well with Brooke Shields when he criticized her for using antidepressants to treat postpartum depression. Many have also questioned the status of his relationship with daughter Suri Cruise; sources told the Daily Mail the actor pays Suri's school and medical expenses per his divorce agreement with ex Katie Holmes, but he rarely sees Suri.

Former costars of the A-list actor have spoken out about his perfectionism, short temper, attention to detail, and never-quit attitude. "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" co-star Henry Cavill recalled a time Cruise broke his ankle and was told he would need at least six months to recuperate; six weeks later, he was back to running again. Among his critics are his former manager, Eileen Berlin. In a 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, she opened up about Cruise's not-so-nice side. "He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers," she told the outlet. "It was like something was smoldering and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity."

Berlin alleged that Cruise once exploded at her, throwing the gift she made him for his 19th birthday — a collection of clippings from teen magazines that covered the rising star — in her face. "He had told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol," Berlin recalled. "He threw the album hard at me and it hit me on the cheek."