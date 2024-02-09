Prince William And Tom Cruise's Red Carpet Reunion Brings Much-Needed Royal Levity

Unfortunately, the royal family has been experiencing serious health concerns lately, like King Charles III's cancer diagnosis and Catherine, Princess of Wales' recent abdominal surgery. William, Prince of Wales, took a hiatus from royal duties to focus on his family while Kate was in the hospital. Now that she's back home, William's returned to public events. On February 7, 2024, he attended the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala and reconnected with his friend Tom Cruise.

When the prince smiled and greeted the actor, William jokingly referenced his plain shiny black shoes. "I haven't got my 'Top Gun' slippers on tonight," he said (via People). William's comment was a reference to the 2022 London premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick." That night, while Kate wore a stunning black and white off-the-shoulder gown, William made a fashion statement on his own, rocking velvet shoes with F-18 fighter jets embroidered over the toes. The bespoke footwear was crafted especially for William by Crockett & Jones. The brand offers a variety of velvet slippers as a nod to Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, some with whimsical embroidered designs.

During his speech at the charity gala, William continued to keep things light after sharing heartfelt appreciation for well-wishes to Charles and Kate. "It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!" he joked (via People). The prince also included a shout-out to Cruise, thanking him and playfully requesting that he avoid using the organization's helicopters in his future action films.