Dear ABC, It's Time To Make General Hospital The Priority You Say It Is

On February 12, Soap Hub posted an interview with the president of the Disney Television Group, Craig Erwich, who discussed the future of "General Hospital." Erwich said, "['GH' is] absolutely a tremendous pride for us. The show's been on for 60 years. That is a remarkable achievement." He explained that reaching audiences daily thrills ABC, with generations of families watching together. "You saw the way that we celebrated the 60th [anniversary with 'General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling']. We do that because it's a show we're very proud of. We remain deeply committed to 'General Hospital.'"

Well, ABC, if you're so "committed" to "GH," you should put your money where your mouth is. According to Television Stats, "GH" ranked as the 66th most popular show on February 2, 2024, and is ABC's 12th most popular series, with a ratings score of 3.63 as of February 12. Its X and Reddit followers have substantially increased since 2023, with 306,876 and 7,815 additions respectively. And "GH" also has a record number of Daytime Emmy wins, with 16 for Best Drama Series and 14 for Best Drama Directing Team. Variety also listed it as the 88th greatest TV show of all time.

With numbers like that, along with one of the most loyal fan bases ever, ABC, you should really consider giving the budget a raise. We've got some ideas of what you can do to not only maintain its following, but make "General Hospital" bigger and better than ever.