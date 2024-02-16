How Prince William Helped Princess Diana Break Royal Fashion Tradition

When Diana Spencer went from an early childhood teacher to the Princess of Wales, her wardrobe received a major overhaul. One early paparazzi photo, in particular, became infamous, depicting the future royal carrying two children on her hips and wearing a skirt that became see-through when the sun shone through it. However, as soon as news of the engagement broke, Diana's style transformed.

Within no time, she was wearing swoon-worthy gowns that were positively iconic. For example, what became known as her "Travolta Dress," an off-shoulder floor-length black gown, turned heads at a 1985 event at the White House. Similarly, people adored her white column gown decked out with pearls, now known as the "Elvis Dress." While some royal women are thriftier than others, occasionally choosing to re-wear a piece, it's safe to say that most of their fancy ball gowns will not likely receive regular wear. So, in a break with royal tradition, Princess Diana decided to auction off a few of her favorite wardrobe pieces in 1997.

The sale would be a royal first, despite her divorce from Charles III officially severing ties with the family. Surprisingly enough, it was Prince William (today, the polar opposite of a royal rule-breaker) who convinced his mother to go through with it. Express reports that Debbie Frank, a friend of Diana, told interviewers, "The idea of auctioning the dresses came from William. She told me so herself and she was so proud of him for coming up with that idea."