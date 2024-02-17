Signs A Meghan Markle Memoir May Be Just Around The Corner
After Prince Harry dropped his explosive tell-all memoir "Spare," he prompted responses from just about everyone with an interest in the royals. From his shocking claims about the royal family to his thoughts on his mother, the late Princess Diana, the prince had a lot to say. In an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert, Harry even hinted that the media and his family members were conspiring to undermine his book because they feared its content. "After 38 years, they have told their side of the story," the younger son of King Charles said. "This is the other side of the story and there's a lot in there that perhaps makes people feel uncomfortable and scared."
We can't help but feel excited (and a little bit nervous) that there's an ongoing rumor that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife, is also planning on releasing a memoir. From Meghan's speculated feud with Kate Middleton to her dramatic exit from her senior royal duties, it's likely the determined duchess will have plenty of tea to spill in the pages of her memoir. While nothing has been written in stone just yet, there are signs that all point in the direction that Meghan is likely to release her titillating book very soon now.
A royal insider thinks Meghan Markle wants revenge
Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana's butler, claims to have the insider's scoop when it comes to details surrounding Megan Markle's potentially petrifying memoir. According to Burrell, Meghan writing a memoir is very likely, and the royal family would do well to brace for the blowback once it's published. "I am waiting for Meghan to release her own memoir," Burrell told The New York Post. "[She] is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from 'Spare,' and that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman's perspective." Burrell's comparison to "Spare," written by her husband Prince Harry, speaks volumes when it comes to how highly detrimental and problematic the memoir might be for the royal family.
Burrell also has reason to believe that Meghan will be specifically targeting her royal brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The royal couples are often placed at odds with one another, and their differences could add more fuel to Meghan's desire to air some dirty laundry, Burrell warned. "[There's] going to be another bomb in the House of Windsor," Burrell mused, "another explosion will go off when we find out that she is going to publish, and she will."
Prince Harry has hinted she's working on a memoir
What do you include in a royal duchess' memoir? The possibilities are endless. If insiders are to be believed, Meghan Markle is eager to put her experience joining the royal family into a book, and apparently, she isn't going to work on it alone. Prince Harry might also have his hand in the making of Markle's memoir, but if you thought he'd encourage her to make it as spicy as possible, you'd be wrong.
Instead, the author of "Spare" is rumored to have steered his wife away from what could be a destructive path. According to the Mirror, Meghan has been busy working on her memoir, and her initial plans were to shed some more light on her somewhat hostile relationship with the royal side of the family. However, Harry quickly stepped in and asked her to leave his family out of her memoir. If the youngest son of Princess Diana is craving reconciliation with his estranged family, he likely knows that another book revealing family secrets is not the way to go about it.
Because of this, Meghan is said to have switched gears and will now focus more on female empowerment in her book instead of juicy family secrets. We think every member of the royal family just breathed a sigh of relief with that bit of news.