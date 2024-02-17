Signs A Meghan Markle Memoir May Be Just Around The Corner

After Prince Harry dropped his explosive tell-all memoir "Spare," he prompted responses from just about everyone with an interest in the royals. From his shocking claims about the royal family to his thoughts on his mother, the late Princess Diana, the prince had a lot to say. In an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert, Harry even hinted that the media and his family members were conspiring to undermine his book because they feared its content. "After 38 years, they have told their side of the story," the younger son of King Charles said. "This is the other side of the story and there's a lot in there that perhaps makes people feel uncomfortable and scared."

We can't help but feel excited (and a little bit nervous) that there's an ongoing rumor that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife, is also planning on releasing a memoir. From Meghan's speculated feud with Kate Middleton to her dramatic exit from her senior royal duties, it's likely the determined duchess will have plenty of tea to spill in the pages of her memoir. While nothing has been written in stone just yet, there are signs that all point in the direction that Meghan is likely to release her titillating book very soon now.