Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Spare May Not Be Honest As We Thought

Prince Harry started 2023 with a book, er, bang, when he released his bombshell tell-all memoir "Spare." The biography promised to be chock full of shocking revelations regarding the innermost workings of the royal family, and for the most part, it appeared to deliver. However, it didn't take long after the memoir's publication for the Duke of Sussex to acknowledge that he'd left out quite a bit of the story.

Days after the release, Harry told The Telegraph (via The Mirror) that his autobiography was originally long enough to fill two books. "There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me," the younger son of King Charles III explained.

Even without the mysterious missing second half of "Spare," the memoir sparked the ire of royal watchers and even The Firm itself. Many royal experts also had harsh words about Harry being "the spare," which refers to the "heir and the spare" adage regarding him and his older brother, William, the Prince of Wales.