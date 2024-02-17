Why Glenn Close Claims Christopher Reeve Could Have Saved Robin Williams

In a heart-wrenching 2024 documentary about the life of "Superman" actor Christopher Reeve, Glenn Close weighed in on the late icon's relationship with comedian Robin Williams. Reeve's friendship with Williams, who died by suicide in 2014, is a noteworthy element of "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," as the film depicts their unending bond through their time as Juilliard roommates and their subsequent Hollywood success.

Reeve's 1995 horse-riding accident was also a pivotal moment in their friendship, with the documentary noting that Robins was a particularly loyal ally following the paralyzing injury. When Reeve died in 2004 as a result of heart failure, Robins was deeply affected by the loss of his friend. "I've always thought if Chris was still around, then Robin would still be alive," Close said in the documentary.

This is a sentiment that the "Fatal Attraction" actor also shared during a speech at the 2017 Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's "A Magical Evening" Gala, where she talked about the touching connection between the two show business icons. "Their friendship, their connection, is the stuff of legend," Close said, per ET. "It not only endured, but became a life-giving force sustaining them both."