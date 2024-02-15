The Best And Worst Outfits Worn By Beyonce

If fashion is the lifeblood of the music industry, then Beyoncé is at the heart of it. Since the late '90s, the trendsetting singer has been hitting higher standards in both music and fashion that few beyond herself have been able to touch. From red carpets to music videos to concerts and even album covers, Beyoncé could be anywhere and people would sit up to take notice. Her influence as a cultural icon is beyond compare, as is her unique sense of aesthetic that is discernible in every move she makes.

As Beyoncé said while receiving an honor at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards, "This to me is the true power and potential of fashion. It's a tool for finding your own identity, expression, and strength. It transcends style and is a time capsule of all of our greatest milestones." After a record 32 Grammys and a videography that continues to elevate the game, there is little doubt about Beyoncé's artistic sensibilities. It may sometimes come as a mixed bag but to err is only human. And, no matter how much taller she stands than the rest of the world, there's no denying that Queen Bey is one of us. Here's a roster of the best and worst outfits worn by Beyoncé.