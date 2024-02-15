Pippa Middleton's Vacation Could Be Another Sign About Kate Middleton's Recovery

We have more clues about how Catherine, Princess of Wales, is doing after her surgery. William, Prince of Wales, had taken some time off from public outings to be there for his wife and their three kids, and his first public outing after Kate's hospitalization was in early February — an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. One of the people awarded with an MBE by Prince William wrote about the experience on LinkedIn. William allegedly said his wife "had two Filipino nurses looking after her, and they were amazing and kind."

On January 17, 2024, Kensington Palace announced via Instagram that Kate had been admitted to the hospital for "planned abdominal surgery" and "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." So, it will likely be over a month until we see Kate up and about.

Kate's hospitalization was made public at the same time as King Charles III's procedure to address a benign enlarged prostate. Her health issues have been somewhat understandably overshadowed in the wake of the announcement that King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment.