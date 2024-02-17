Travis Kelce Had A Lot Of Growing Up To Do When He First Joined The Chiefs

Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL — not just this year as the Kansas City Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls, but of all time. However, he's had a bit of a bumpy ride getting there. It started with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid having some doubts about signing Travis to the team in light of some of the trouble he'd gotten into in the past. In a touching moment, it was Travis' big brother Jason Kelce who vouched for him and may have had a hand in getting his brother his NFL start.

Here's what happened to get Travis his big break: In 2013 on NFL Draft Day, Travis got a call from Reid, and he told Fox Sports that the conversation didn't start all that smoothly: "He's questioning me like, 'Are you gonna [expletive] this up?' I'm trying to give him every answer I can give, like 'I'm gonna work hard and be the best tight end you've ever had,' this and that."

Reid then asked to talk to Jason, who at that time had been playing center for the Philadelphia Eagles for two years — before he was hired in Kansas City, Reid was the Eagles head coach, and he first drafted Jason. Whatever it was that Jason said to Reid about his little brother must have helped seal the deal, as Travis has been with the Chiefs since that call.