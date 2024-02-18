Kelly Clarkson's Star-Studded Dating History
Before Kelly Clarkson met and started a life with Brandon Blackstock, she was an eligible bachelorette in the music industry. After winning "American Idol" in 2002, she rose to fame with her debut single "A Moment Like This" and her debut album "Thankful," both of which achieved significant commercial success. She'd also starred in the film, "From Justin to Kelly," alongside Idol runner-up Justin Guarini. Apparently, their chemistry translated off-screen, with Clarkson confirming years later that they dated once they were off the show.
That relationship didn't stick, and Clarkson moved on to several other singers before settling down into married life. However, the talk show host doesn't appear to have viewed her past suitors as deep connections. She even considered herself a single woman until marrying Blackstock, explaining to "Today" in January 2024, "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am." Still, Clarkson's alleged star-studded dating history suggests otherwise.
Graham Colton and Kelly Clarkson split after touring together
Years before Kelly Clarkson became a wife, she had a brief fling with musician Graham Colton. Sparks seemed to fly when Clarkson invited Colton and his band to accompany her on the 2005 "Breakaway and Hazel Eyes Tours." Colton was Clarkson's opening act, which prompted fans to believe he was also an "American Idol" winner. While it seems the couple had time on the road to explore a romance, their schedules interfered with the relationship after the tour wrapped.
When speaking with US Weekly in 2006, Clarkson admitted that long distance was not working for them. As she explained to Us Weekly, "He was in the studio, and we didn't even see each other. We were both like, 'This doesn't make sense'" (via Reality TV World). Still, they gave their romance a good shot, lasting seven months, with Clarkson even being open at the time to the possibility of the two rekindling a relationship down the line, though that doesn't appear to have happened.
Clarkson dated Yellowcard singer Ryan Key after her Colton split
After things didn't work out with Graham Colton, "Since You Been Gone" star Kelly Clarkson moved on to Yellowcard rocker Ryan Key. It's unclear exactly when she and the group's lead singer started dating. However, in August 2005, he praised Clarkson's talents, telling MTV, "You see her live, and you're like, 'All right!' Even if you don't like her style, there's nothing about her that's bad because she's sweet and she's talented. What else do you want?" While these comments were not indicative of a romance, the following year, in August 2006, rumors about them dating were in full swing.
The pair performed in a Los Angeles club alongside metal rock band Metal Skool. By that time, they were believed to be an item. During their impromptu performance, Clarkson was seen dancing and getting cozy with Key, which he appeared comfortable with. However, they only reportedly lasted about six months before things ended. In a twist of fate, she would meet her future husband, Brandon Blackstock, the same year she dated Key.
Clarkson first crossed paths with Blackstock at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. However, it wasn't until 2012 that things took a romantic turn before marrying in October 2013. Sadly, their relationship would also fizzle out in June 2020 when Clarkson filed for divorce. Despite her star-studded dating history, Clarkson has she is not dating anyone post-divorce.