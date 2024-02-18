Kelly Clarkson's Star-Studded Dating History

After things didn't work out with Graham Colton, "Since You Been Gone" star Kelly Clarkson moved on to Yellowcard rocker Ryan Key. It's unclear exactly when she and the group's lead singer started dating. However, in August 2005, he praised Clarkson's talents, telling MTV, "You see her live, and you're like, 'All right!' Even if you don't like her style, there's nothing about her that's bad because she's sweet and she's talented. What else do you want?" While these comments were not indicative of a romance, the following year, in August 2006, rumors about them dating were in full swing.

The pair performed in a Los Angeles club alongside metal rock band Metal Skool. By that time, they were believed to be an item. During their impromptu performance, Clarkson was seen dancing and getting cozy with Key, which he appeared comfortable with. However, they only reportedly lasted about six months before things ended. In a twist of fate, she would meet her future husband, Brandon Blackstock, the same year she dated Key.

Clarkson first crossed paths with Blackstock at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards. However, it wasn't until 2012 that things took a romantic turn before marrying in October 2013. Sadly, their relationship would also fizzle out in June 2020 when Clarkson filed for divorce. Despite her star-studded dating history, Clarkson has she is not dating anyone post-divorce.