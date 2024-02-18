Sports Fans Are Begging For One Thing From Barron Trump

There isn't much that is known about Donald Trump and Melania Trump's son Barron Trump and that's mostly because he was kept out of the spotlight during his father's term as president of the United States. But each time he did make an appearance, fans noticed something almost right away: Barron quickly began to tower over his parents during his teenage growth spurts so much so that sports fans are now begging one thing from him.

Back in 2016, Barron's mother Melania did open up about her son and his future aspirations at the time. She told People magazine, "He wants to be a golfer, a businessman, a pilot. It's that age when you introduce him to stuff."

Well, even if Barron does end up following in his father's footsteps by becoming a businessman himself, there are some people out there who think he should seriously consider a career in professional sports.