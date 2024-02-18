Sports Fans Are Begging For One Thing From Barron Trump
There isn't much that is known about Donald Trump and Melania Trump's son Barron Trump and that's mostly because he was kept out of the spotlight during his father's term as president of the United States. But each time he did make an appearance, fans noticed something almost right away: Barron quickly began to tower over his parents during his teenage growth spurts so much so that sports fans are now begging one thing from him.
Back in 2016, Barron's mother Melania did open up about her son and his future aspirations at the time. She told People magazine, "He wants to be a golfer, a businessman, a pilot. It's that age when you introduce him to stuff."
Well, even if Barron does end up following in his father's footsteps by becoming a businessman himself, there are some people out there who think he should seriously consider a career in professional sports.
Fans think Barron Trump should become a basketball player
Because Barron Trump currently stands at 6'8" (with the possibility that he could still grow taller), a lot of sports fans out there are almost begging him to become a basketball player. Many people have even taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share comments such as, "That boy 6'8" and Slovenian. Please put a ball in his hand for the love of God," along with, "THE LAKERS NEED YOU BARON!!"
Now, whether or not Barron does play basketball, no one really knows for sure. The young teen is enrolled at the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida but is not on the roster for the school's varsity basketball team. But then again, as the child of a former president, there's a good chance that Barron's privacy is being protected. The school's Director of Advancement Scott Siegfried told the Palm Beach Post that the Secret Service follows Barron at school for his protection and maybe even to make sure that he's doing his homework. He said, "They want to have little impact on our day-to-day operations. They've done this for other former presidents' kids. They're fantastic."
Even if Barron hasn't shown any interest in playing basketball, that doesn't mean he's not interested in playing sports altogether.
Barron Trump is a fan of golf and soccer
Back in 2021, young Barron Trump was spotted enjoying himself on a golf course in Palm Beach for some very special father and son time with Donald Trump. During a rally in Iowa, Donald also admitted that one of the reasons why Barron is so tall is because he has spent his entire life eating his Slovenian grandmother Amalija Knavs' cooking. The former president also set the record straight about Barron's interest in sports. He said (via the Daily Mail), "I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, well I like soccer dad, actually. I thought... at you're height I like basketball better but you can't talk them into everything."
That said, it looks like the national Slovenian basketball team and the Los Angeles Lakers are just going to have to wait until Barron changes his mind about the sport. Then again, Barron's father hasn't had the best relationship with the NBA or NBA players in the past, calling their decision to kneel during the national anthem "very nasty." Donald also criticized the league and their ongoing protests over social injustices back in 2020 by telling Fox Sports Radio, "They have enough politics with guys like me. They don't need more [...] There was a nastiness about the NBA about the way it was done. The NBA is in trouble."
Maybe that's the reason why Barron wants to kick a ball instead.