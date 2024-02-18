How Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Son Inspired Her Big Move To Tennessee

Actor Danica McKellar has had quite the successful career in Hollywood. She got her breakout role in 1988 when she landed the role of Winnie Cooper in "The Wonder Years," staying with the show until it ended in 1993. She's also known for playing Elsie Snuffin on "The West Wing" from 2002 to 2003, but it's her spot on made-for-TV movies that has secured her as a household name.

McKellar has appeared in many Hallmark and Great American Family movies, such as "Christmas At Dollywood" and "Love In Design." Apparently, the actor took a page from the many films she's been in and turned her own life into a small town fairytale, as she decided to pick up her life and move to Tennessee with her family in 2022. While the move benefitted every member of McKellar's family, it was her son Draco McKellar Verta who pushed for the change so he could be closer to his friends.