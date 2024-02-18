How Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Son Inspired Her Big Move To Tennessee
Actor Danica McKellar has had quite the successful career in Hollywood. She got her breakout role in 1988 when she landed the role of Winnie Cooper in "The Wonder Years," staying with the show until it ended in 1993. She's also known for playing Elsie Snuffin on "The West Wing" from 2002 to 2003, but it's her spot on made-for-TV movies that has secured her as a household name.
McKellar has appeared in many Hallmark and Great American Family movies, such as "Christmas At Dollywood" and "Love In Design." Apparently, the actor took a page from the many films she's been in and turned her own life into a small town fairytale, as she decided to pick up her life and move to Tennessee with her family in 2022. While the move benefitted every member of McKellar's family, it was her son Draco McKellar Verta who pushed for the change so he could be closer to his friends.
McKellar's son begged her to move to Tennessee
In the summer of 2022, Danica McKellar and her family decided to move from her forever home of Los Angeles, California, to a country home an hour outside of Nashville, Tennessee. While the actor admits that her love of small town films influenced her decision to move, it was ultimately her son's opinion that sparked the idea.
"[Draco McKellar Verta, her son] was begging me, 'Can we please move to Tennessee?'" She told the Tennessean. "I said, 'Sweetie, we can't just move where your friends move.' But then my husband and I were like, 'Well, we do want more nature.'"
As it turns out, a move was exactly what McKellar's family needed, and the "Winter Palace" star has settled in perfectly in her new home. "It feels like you're not in the middle of all the hustle and bustle. When I drive to get my car serviced, there aren't people honking. It's just this beautiful country road. Having [your] surroundings be more peaceful, I think it's just wonderful for your whole mind-body connection."
McKellar has had fun personalizing her new home
For actor Danica McKellar, the move to Tennessee from Los Angeles was in her son's best interests, but it's been a surprising success for her, too. McKellar has been able to expand on her creativity as she's been renovating the home that her family purchased, and adding some personalized touches to it to make it their own.
"For me, honestly, it's about the backyard," McKellar told People. "I jump on [the trampoline] all the time. We're thinking about putting a pool in at some point, but I'm like, 'Yeah, you know what? I'm having a lot of fun as-is.'"
It's no wonder, given how many holiday movies Danica McKellar has starred in, that some of the Christmas spirit has influenced the decor in her new home. Despite the fact that McKellar had to postpone her career during the move, she told People in November 2022 that her house would start looking festive very soon. "I'm gonna have a Christmas tree up probably next week," she said. "Let's get this going."