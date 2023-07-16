Why Hallmark Star Danica McKellar Stepped Back From Acting After The Wonder Years

For several years, most of us only knew Danica McKellar as the adorable Winnie Cooper from "The Wonder Years," but since then, she's made a name for herself in other ways. Of course, she has grown to become a Hallmark star with movies like "Perfect Match," "Crown for Christmas," "Wedding Bells," and more. And while many child stars end up pursuing different interests as adults, few leave it all behind to be a mathematician like McKellar.

Weirdly enough, she isn't the only "The Wonder Years" cast member who took an untraditional route because one of her co-stars now works as an attorney. In an Entertainment Tonight interview, McKellar explained why she quit acting after the show. She began by confirming that she took a break from work to go to college, but while McKellar was a student at UCLA, people only recognized her as the character of Winnie and not as a real person with her own merits.

She continued, "So I needed to find out how I was valuable outside of Winnie Cooper, and math was challenging and I did well at it," adding, "And I love this feeling that my value, the important stuff had nothing to do with how I looked or television." In 1988, McKellar graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and even earned a summa cum laude too, so it's clear that she has a deeply-rooted passion for the subject.