How Legit Is HGTV'S Married To Real Estate?

HGTV fans have long wondered about the truthfulness of the network's renovation shows, questioning whether the property purchases, renovation obstacles, and ultimate reveals are actually true to real life. "Married to Real Estate," which is hosted by married couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, is a good example of a show that appears to be a mix of reality and staging.

For one, the HGTV duo maintains that they aren't afraid to get personal on their show, sharing only their genuine selves. "We're really just us," Sherrod told HGTV. "Exactly what people see on television, that's us around our house, with our friends, with our family, with our kids. And sometimes we just forget the camera's there." Even so, other elements of "Married to Real Estate" are potentially staged, specifically the home-buying process.

As a refresher, "Married to Real Estate" combines the real estate and renovation processes into one show, as Sherrod and Jackson assist homeowners in finding their perfect home location before giving their chosen property a makeover. All the while, the couple balances this work with their home life, providing insight into their experience raising three kids.