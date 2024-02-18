The Stunning Transformation Of Leslie Bibb

Sadly, Leslie Bibb's father passed away when she was just 3, and since then, she's kept him alive in her mind. "[H]e's storied in my mind," Bibb told Salon. "He's like this romantic hero." Meanwhile, as her mom raised Bibb and her three sisters by herself, the family had to move around a few times. While Bibb was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, she spent her childhood in Lovingston, Virginia, a rural town in Nelson County. The family later moved to Richmond, Virginia.

And while Bibb had several siblings to keep her company, she didn't really hang out with them as much because of their age gap. Instead, Bibb was on her own most of the time. "I would spend a lot of time by myself and in my imagination," she recalled. Bibb also enjoyed watching "The Carol Burnett Show," although she had no idea at the time that she would be on-screen herself one day.

Instead, Bibb was determined to follow in the footsteps of her mother, who served as Virginia's director of consumer affairs. "I thought I wanted to be a lawyer and sort of segue into politics," she told Edge Magazine. Bibb herself even worked as a page in the General Assembly and hoped to attend the University of Virginia. At the time, it did look like her future was set. Bibb was completely unaware that her plans were about to change.