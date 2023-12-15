Matthew Perry's Official Cause Of Death Is Heartbreaking

Matthew Perry died at 54 years old in October 2023. Though an announcement of his official cause of death was deferred until medical examinations could be completed, it has now been determined to be "the acute effects of ketamine," according to TMZ.

Although Perry had ketamine infusion therapy to help with his depression and anxiety, that infusion was not what caused his death due to the length of time between his last infusion and when he died. TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the ketamine "caused both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression" for Perry, and also listed drowning, heart disease, and effects of buprenorphine as things that also led to Perry's death.

Perry is most known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom "Friends" and has been honored by many friends and fans who loved him since his passing.

