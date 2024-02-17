Zendaya's Most Daring Outfits

There is more to fashion that just cleaning up well, throwing on an expensive designer suit, and posing for the shutterbugs. Much like acting, it's an art form with meaning, as Zendaya proves with every showbiz appearance she makes. For the last many years, the Emmy-winning star has been stirring things up in the fashion department just as brilliantly as she has in the cinema side of things. Her newfound status as a style revolutionary is not unfounded — authenticated by her historic win as the CFDA's youngest Fashion Icon ever, but also by her steady commitment to her role as a vessel of bold fashion expression.

"There's nothing she won't try. She's fearless," stylist and image architect Law Roach told People. "Zendaya's always been my partner in going out to the event and telling a story without even opening her mouth." Sure enough, Zendaya and Roach's reputation as a formidable team on the red carpet is only gaining steam with each passing event. They have chucked fashion's foolproof rules of playing it safe out the window, instead pushing the limit of convention with exhibitions that are dramatic, brave, and even sensational. Here's a roundup of Zendaya's most daring outfits.