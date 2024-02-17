Everything To Know About Trump's 'Hush Money' Case Before Next Month's Trial

Donald Trump is seeking to add "president" to his title once more in 2024. In the meantime, there's another word associated with him that he'd rather not hear: "defendant." The former POTUS is no stranger to courtrooms and lawyers; per USA Today, Trump has been involved in nearly 4,100 lawsuits over the past three decades. But copyright skirmishes, pay disputes, and personal injury cases seem like peanuts compared to the legal nightmares he faces today. Just for starters, on February 16, a judge handed down a verdict in a civil fraud trial against Trump, issuing a massive $355 million fine and a ban on doing business in New York for three years. This comes just a few weeks after he was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defamation of character.

But wait, there's more: Trump is the first U.S. president ever to be indicted, and in keeping with his tradition of doing things in a big way, he is involved in not one, but four criminal cases. The first trial scheduled is also the juiciest: Trump will appear once again in a Manhattan court on March 25 to defend the charges related to two alleged affairs. Trump is accused of paying Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep them quiet amid his first presidential campaign, then altering his financial records to make it appear as though the money had been used for other purposes. This, prosecutors will argue, constitutes a violation of election law in New York State.