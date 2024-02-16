Donald Trump Hit With Massive Fine And Business Ban In Fraud Verdict

In the 200+ page civil lawsuit, Attorney General Letitia James alleged that former President Donald Trump had inflated the value of some of his assets to make himself seem like he was in a more sound financial position and receive hefty loans from banks that would enhance his financial gains. She estimated that Trump had gained more than $250 million from his fraudulent activities. The documents shared by the Independent cited several examples of Trump's fraudulent gains.

To name a few, James alleged that Trump had falsely claimed his lavish Trump Tower apartment was 30,000 square feet, when it was about 11,000 square feet, resulting in an over-estimated price of nearly $30,000 per square foot. Per the lawsuit, Trump's property at 40 Wall Street was valued at $220 million by a bank in 2012, but the financial statements for the next year estimated its value at $527 million and $530 million in the following year.

Trump and his legal team denied wrongdoing by claiming that the value of property lies in the eyes of the valuer. Trump said that he hadn't committed fraud because he paid his dues to the banks that loaned him money. Trump displayed some on-brand behavior throughout the trial and our body language expert told us it was to make his innocence seem more legitimate. While Trump tried to turn the tables and accuse James of trying to take him down due to a personal vendetta, his lawyers lobbed several intense accusations at her. To top it all off, Trump went against the judge's orders and spoke for six minutes during closing arguments.