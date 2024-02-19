A Look At Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston's Pricey Divorce Settlement

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's high-profile Hollywood romance kicked off in 1998, with the pair quickly becoming one of the most glamorous couples in the entertainment industry. Their relationship seemed to move rather quickly, with an engagement following in 1999 and a lavish wedding taking place in July 2000. However, behind the smiles on the red carpet were a string of rumors about the couple, particularly regarding infidelity on Pitt's part. The stars' marriage eventually came to an end in March 2005 when Aniston filed for divorce in response to reports of an alleged affair between Pitt and his future wife, Angelina Jolie. As for Pitt, he was forced to part with some serious cash in the split, though the pair kept things amicable in public.

California is a 50/50 state, which means all debts and earnings are to be divided equally. Therefore, Aniston was entitled to 50% of the money Pitt earned during the five years the pair was married. However, she seemingly took the high road and declined to take any of Pitt's cash despite him being worth more than Aniston at the time. However, she did still benefit financially thanks to being awarded a shared property as well as stock in their production company.