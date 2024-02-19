A Look At Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston's Pricey Divorce Settlement
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's high-profile Hollywood romance kicked off in 1998, with the pair quickly becoming one of the most glamorous couples in the entertainment industry. Their relationship seemed to move rather quickly, with an engagement following in 1999 and a lavish wedding taking place in July 2000. However, behind the smiles on the red carpet were a string of rumors about the couple, particularly regarding infidelity on Pitt's part. The stars' marriage eventually came to an end in March 2005 when Aniston filed for divorce in response to reports of an alleged affair between Pitt and his future wife, Angelina Jolie. As for Pitt, he was forced to part with some serious cash in the split, though the pair kept things amicable in public.
California is a 50/50 state, which means all debts and earnings are to be divided equally. Therefore, Aniston was entitled to 50% of the money Pitt earned during the five years the pair was married. However, she seemingly took the high road and declined to take any of Pitt's cash despite him being worth more than Aniston at the time. However, she did still benefit financially thanks to being awarded a shared property as well as stock in their production company.
Jennifer Aniston was granted their pricy marital home
When they walked down the aisle, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt didn't bother to sign a prenuptial agreement. This would have allowed Aniston to cash in bigtime in the event of a divorce, but instead, she walked away with the residence she and Pitt had purchased together. They bought the Beverly Hills home in 2001 for $13.1 million and began a three-year renovation together, which Aniston took much pride in. During a 2004 chat with The Guardian, she shared, "Something about creating a foundation with someone. It is a fascinating process, and I really do believe it's such a test to a relationship that it's the same thing as the stories you hear about having babies." Sadly, this home was up for grabs in their divorce.
At the time of their split, the house was valued at $29 million. When their divorce was finally settled in October 2005, Aniston was awarded the house. She was also given a minor stake in their company, Plan B Productions, which has produced films such as "12 Years a Slave" and "Troy." Pitt retained the majority stake in the company, which was valued at $50 million when they parted ways. As the sole owner of the company, Pitt was able to sell Plan B in 2022 to the French media company Mediawan, though it's unclear what compensation, if any, Aniston received from the sale.
Aniston sold the home just one year after the split
"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston may have been satisfied with the Beverly Hills estate, but she would make the decision a year after her divorce was finalized to part ways with it. In 2006, Aniston sold the property for an estimated $28 million. Shockingly, it was reported by The Mirror in 2023 that Pitt allegedly purchased their marital house back for approximately $79 million just to re-gift it to Aniston. However, neither has ever confirmed this report, and it's also unclear how this hefty figure came about since a separate owner previously sold the home for just $32.5 million in 2020.
Pitt and Aniston's divorce may have been painfully emotional, but in terms of finances, neither appeared to fork over much money. Unlike her marriage to Pitt, Aniston was sure to introduce a strict prenuptial agreement when she wed Justin Theroux, which protected most of her money when they split in 2018. Aniston may have endured two divorces, but she seems to maintain a cordial relationship with Pitt and Theroux.