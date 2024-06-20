Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games Actor, Dead At 88

Donald Sutherland, the critically acclaimed actor, has died at 88, according to Deadline. His son and fellow prolific actor Kiefer Sutherland confirmed the news in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Kiefer wrote. "Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

You may know him best as President Snow in "The Hunger Games," or as Mr. Bennet in "Pride & Prejudice." With a career that spanned more than five decades, Sutherland made quite a mark in Hollywood playing unique and highly memorable roles. The debate over which performances were his best, from "Six Degrees of Separation" to "Space Cowboys," goes to show how many fans he had and how much critical success he achieved. Sutherland received two Golden Globes in 1996 and 2003, and was nominated six additional times over the course of his career. He also received a Primetime Emmy in 1995, as well as an honorary Academy Award in 2018.

But where did Sutherland get his start? He didn't pursue the arts until college, unlike many famous celebrities whose careers started when they were babies. Sutherland was born in 1935 in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, to parents Frederick and Dorothy. His father was a salesman and the head of a bus, gas, and electric company, while his mother worked as a mathematics teacher. He got his first taste of performing at 14, when he read the news and worked as a disc jockey for the radio station CKBW. However, Sutherland didn't pursue acting immediately after the experience. Instead, he went to the University of Toronto to study engineering.

