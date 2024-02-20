A Look At The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation
Comedian and actor Drew Carey may have enjoyed a decorated career in Hollywood, but away from his professional success, he has faced his fair share of struggles. A battle with depression nearly claimed Carey's life during his time as a college student. Physical issues would later arise, many of which have been centered around his weight. In August 2001, he was hospitalized for chest pains, which were ultimately found to be a blocked coronary artery. Carey was forced to undergo an angioplasty and had a stent inserted in one of his arteries. Upon his release from the hospital, he adopted a well-nourished lifestyle, but when his mother, Beulah Collingwood, became ill and passed away in 2002, Carey fell into a depression that found him turning to food to cope. Thankfully, he was able to get back on track.
By 2010, he'd slimmed down considerably, shrinking from a pant size 44 to around 34. Through a combination of diet modifications and regular exercise, Carey has reportedly dropped nearly 100 pounds. This transformation has not only improved his physical health but has also boosted his confidence and overall well-being, with many taking notice of his new physique.
Carey took several steps to slim down
After his heart problem, Drew Carey's health was still an issue because of his Type 2 diabetes diagnosis, which prompted Carey to make a change. With the help of trainer Marc Vahanian, who'd previously helped him after his 2001 medical scare, Carey has been able to drop 80 pounds. The "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" star knew the key to obtaining his body goals would require more than one life change. Carey eliminated refined carbohydrates from his diet. He explained to People in July 2010, "No bread at all. No pizza, nothing. No corn, no beans, no starches of any kind. Egg whites in the morning or, like, Greek yogurt, cut some fruit." He even got rid of drinks containing sugar, opting only for water.
As if that were not enough, Carey also began putting in serious work in the gym. He also revealed to People that he does at least 45 minutes of cardio. While his fitness was undoubtedly a motivating factor to shed the fat, a hostess on "The Price Is Right" also gave Carey words of encouragement anytime he wanted to indulge in poor food options. "She said to me, 'Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,"' Carey recounted during an interview with Parade Magazine [via CTV News].
Carey says his health has improved due to the weight loss
In addition to his dramatic weight loss, Drew Carey's efforts paid off in other ways. Between his dedication to the gym and following a strict diet, Carey has been able to control his diabetes better, he was even able to ditch his medication. When speaking with Success Magazine in December 2015, Carey expressed how his life had improved since taking his health more seriously, sharing, "I've been super-happy lately. I'm eating better, taking better care of myself. When I was doing [The Drew Carey Show], I was eating a lot of garbage, I was drinking a lot, so I had a lot of mood swings."
These days, Carey seems to still be in a happy place. He remains the beloved host of "The Price Is Right," a job he took over in 2007, where he shows off his new trendy style. He proudly told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024, "I wear proper suits that fit instead of being all baggy."