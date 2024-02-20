A Look At The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

Comedian and actor Drew Carey may have enjoyed a decorated career in Hollywood, but away from his professional success, he has faced his fair share of struggles. A battle with depression nearly claimed Carey's life during his time as a college student. Physical issues would later arise, many of which have been centered around his weight. In August 2001, he was hospitalized for chest pains, which were ultimately found to be a blocked coronary artery. Carey was forced to undergo an angioplasty and had a stent inserted in one of his arteries. Upon his release from the hospital, he adopted a well-nourished lifestyle, but when his mother, Beulah Collingwood, became ill and passed away in 2002, Carey fell into a depression that found him turning to food to cope. Thankfully, he was able to get back on track.

By 2010, he'd slimmed down considerably, shrinking from a pant size 44 to around 34. Through a combination of diet modifications and regular exercise, Carey has reportedly dropped nearly 100 pounds. This transformation has not only improved his physical health but has also boosted his confidence and overall well-being, with many taking notice of his new physique.