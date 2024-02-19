Eliza Bennett Confirms What We All Suspected About Hallmark Actors & Christmas Movies - Exclusive

In recent years, many actors including prominent soap stars have made the move to Hallmark. British actress Eliza Bennett, who starred in the vigilante series "Sweet/Vicious" from 2016 to 2017, has also joined the channel in the 2024 film "An American in Austen." She plays Harriet, a Jane Austen enthusiast who's having difficulties in her love life. When she wishes upon a shooting star for her own personal Mr. Darcy, she mysteriously ends up in the universe in which Austen's novel "Pride and Prejudice" takes place.

Hilarity abounds as the oft-clumsy Harriet finds her presence is altering the course of the book, and she must work to put right the events of the story, along the way gaining insight into her own romantic woes with boyfriend Ethan (Bert Seymour). Bennett sat down with The List to discuss the film, noting the fiery chemistry between all of the actors — a connection that truly translates on screen.

She also gave us some insight as to why many actors are jumping aboard the Hallmark ship. When we asked if she could see herself starring in a future Austen-themed Hallmark Christmas film or any other holiday flick for the network, she incredulously responded, "I can't imagine what a Jane Austen-themed Christmas movie would be, but maybe someone knows what that would look like." Thinking further on it, she added, "But yeah, I feel like it's probably like an actor's bucket list thing to do a Christmas movie at some point."