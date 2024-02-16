An American In Austen's Eliza Bennett Teases Fiery Chemistry In New Hallmark Flick — Exclusive

Hallmark's 2024 Loveuary event's theme focuses on classic author Jane Austen's famous novels. While "Sense and Sensibility" was a direct adaptation, the others have pushed the boundaries of creativity by setting up unique stories and situations that have to do with her books in some capacity. "Paging Mr. Darcy" centers around Austen scholar Eloise Cavendish (Mallory Jansen), who has romance issues, attending the Jane Austen League of America Conference where a man dressed as Mr. Darcy from the book "Pride and Prejudice" changes her viewpoint on life. In "Love & Jane," Austen's spirit appears to Alison Sweeney's Lilly to give her some romance tips.

Now comes "An American in Austen" in which Eliza Bennett stars as Harriet, a woman whose vision of romance has been shaped by Austen's novels — particularly the larger-than-life Mr. Darcy — causing difficulties with her real-world boyfriend, Ethan (Bert Seymour). Seeing a shooting star, she wishes simply for "Mr. Darcy," and ends up transported into the reality of "Pride and Prejudice." She finds that her presence is altering the story, Darcy's not quite what she expected, and she must work hard to set things right.

Bennett had great chemistry with everyone in the cast, particularly with Nicholas Bishop who plays Mr. Darcy. She sat down with us to discuss the film, and when it was mentioned, she remarked, "I'm glad that you noticed the chemistry between all of the cast, as we really, truly got on like a house on fire."