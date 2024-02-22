What Travis Kelce's Relationship With Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Is Really Like

During the first post-Super Bowl "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce's take on the viral moment, along with his disapproval at Travis Kelce's behavior, was actually to confirm that there was more to it than just a player yelling at a coach, "The reason this happens is because you two love each other so much and respect each other so much that you feel open enough to have an interaction like this that you don't care that everybody's watching this." Travis noted how much respect he has for Reid, saying, "He's like a f****** father to me."

When Reid was asked about the moment by ESPN after the game, he had nothing but good things to say about Travis. "There's nobody I get better than I get him," Reid said, "He wants to play. [...] He makes me feel young."

The Super Bowl sideline moment wasn't the only time in the 2023 season that Travis lost his temper. Reid had a talking-to with Travis because he threw his helmet during the Christmas day game against the Raiders, which the Chiefs ended up losing. Travis characterized the interaction, and Reid's coaching of him that game, as Reid, "looking out for me. [...] He wanted to just get the best out of me," per "New Heights."