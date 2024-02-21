20 Times Princess Anne Proved That She's A Total Boss

Princess Anne is arguably the most relatable member of the royal family. Not only is she not afraid to break some royal rules occasionally (read: often), but she's also not your typical princess. In fact, it might be safe to compare Anne to her late aunt, Princess Margaret. Like Margaret, Anne is a bit of a royal rebel, and she definitely doesn't embody the classic royal stereotype of a timid princess.

Princess Anne inherited Queen Elizabeth II's stoicism and dry wit, but beneath her cool demeanor, there's a warmth only those closest to her get to see. "She's a gem. Truly one of the nicest and most hardworking of them all," a years-long Buckingham Palace employee told Vanity Fair. Being a royal is not the only thing Anne is good at — she's also an accomplished equestrian and will likely ace an advanced driving test (more on that later). From sneaking out of the palace to racking up a criminal record, blending in with the masses on public transport, and telling an armed criminal to bugger off, it might be safe to say that Princess Anne is the most audacious (and perhaps one of the bravest) royals around.

Anne might once have been King Charles III's spare, but she's shown herself to be invaluable to the monarchy, especially amid the king's recent cancer diagnosis. Join us as we take a look at the princess royal's most memorable and bold shenanigans over the years, and get ready for some good laughs.