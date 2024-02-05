What King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Means For The Monarchy

The Royal Family's website explains the precise role of a British monarch: "The Sovereign acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride; gives a sense of stability and continuity; officially recognizes success and excellence; and supports the ideal of voluntary service." Those seem like particularly challenging duties to fulfill when one is undergoing cancer treatment, but that is the current situation facing the House of Windsor.

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, less than 18 months after he became king with the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The diagnosis has been announced shortly after he was hospitalized for a procedure to correct an enlarged prostate in January 2024. The palace hasn't confirmed the type of cancer, but they have stated that it isn't prostate cancer.

The diagnosis could cause some shake- ups in the royal family. For starters, the Buckingham Palace statement says, "[The king] has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," meaning there will be other royals picking up the slack when it comes to public appearances. Those appearances are pretty vital to the role of the monarchy, particularly when it comes to that idea of "stability and continuity."