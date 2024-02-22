All The Signs Brittany Mahomes And Brother-In-Law Jackson's Bond Is On The Rocks
Brittany Mahomes and her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, don't seem as close as they once were. Over the years, the duo appeared to have formed a sibling-like bond as they stood on the sidelines to cheer on Patrick Mahomes. They also joined forces to do a synced-up dance routine for Jackson's Tiktok video (via YouTube). Even as the rest of the world turned against Jackson when he was accused of sexual assault, Brittany stood by his side.
Speaking to The Kansas City Star, in March 2023, restaurant owner Aspen Vaugh alleged that Jackson kissed her without her consent, continued doing so despite her protests, and even voiced his desire to get into a relationship with her. TMZ later shared a surveillance video from the night in question, which showed Jackson grabbing Vaughn by her neck before kissing her. The outlet also reported that he was booked for three counts of aggravated sexual battery (which were dropped in 2024) and a misdemeanor battery charge.
Brittany shared her feelings about the matter in an Instagram Story. "They are ignorant," she wrote in response to critics of her beloved BIL. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s**** about him," (via People). But even Brittany has a line, and Jackson apparently crossed it around Super Bowl 2024 because she wasn't too keen on celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' big win with him.
Brittany Mahomes openly snubbed Jackson Mahomes
After the Chiefs clinched Super Bowl 2024, Jackson Mahomes took to Instagram to share a video of himself screaming, "How you feeling, Red?" surrounded by other family members of the team (via Marca). While several people joined in on his enthusiasm and screamed along, Brittany Mahomes stayed silent and simply held up a peace sign. Later in the night, the Chiefs and their loved ones hit up a Las Vegas nightclub to really get the celebrations started.
Jackson evidently wanted to join in on the fun in his sister-in-law's section, so he asked a bodyguard for access. However, security seemingly told him he was not allowed in the area after a brief check-in with Brittany. When Patrick's second attempt to convince security failed, he looked over to Brittany for some support, but she shrugged, rolled her eyes, and casually hit a dance move, per videos shared by Marca.
If you were to take a gander at Jackson's Instagram, you would spot several shots of him and Brittany's post-game celebrations, but his Super Bowl 2024 posts only featured a single photo of him posing with his brother, Patrick Mahomes. Unsurprisingly, Brittany wasn't the only one who wanted to keep her distance from Jackson. As he made his way to the field shortly after the game ended, Taylor Swift was in sight, and he went in for a hug. Throughout the night, the "Blank Space" singer wasn't shy with her celebratory embraces, but when it came to Jackson, all she could muster was an awkward and brief side-hug (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Brittany Mahomes had a valid reason for ignoring him
A few days before Super Bowl 2024, Jackson Mahomes was spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, according to photos shared by TMZ. It seemed like a planned meetup too because they arrived at around the same time and spent about an hour hanging out at a bar. The duo also shared a social media interaction in December 2023 after Jackson commented "So pretty" on Nicole's Instagram post and she responded with "Thanks, Jack!"
While that might not seem too weird because Jackson likely got close to Nicole over the course of her five-year relationship with his brother's teammate, Kelce, there's slightly more to it because there are several signs that Nicole has bad blood with Taylor Swift. After Swift and Kelce's high-profile relationship became public, Nicole reportedly unfollowed Jackson, Brittany, and Patrick Mahomes on Instagram.
Jackson wasn't the only one who got to hang out with Nicole before the big game because she was also spotted partying at the San Franciso 49ers pre-game event with all the WAGs. Her actions might've turned Brittany off, which in turn led her to shun her BIL for spending time with Nicole. Then, after Super Bowl 2024, Nicole took to Instagram to repost a vague quote to her Stories that could either be taken as celebrating the Chiefs' victory or encouraging the 49ers in the future. "I just wanna see everyone win in life. So if you're reading this I'm rooting for you. May all your soons turn into finally!" it read, per Stylecaster.