All The Signs Brittany Mahomes And Brother-In-Law Jackson's Bond Is On The Rocks

Brittany Mahomes and her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, don't seem as close as they once were. Over the years, the duo appeared to have formed a sibling-like bond as they stood on the sidelines to cheer on Patrick Mahomes. They also joined forces to do a synced-up dance routine for Jackson's Tiktok video (via YouTube). Even as the rest of the world turned against Jackson when he was accused of sexual assault, Brittany stood by his side.

Speaking to The Kansas City Star, in March 2023, restaurant owner Aspen Vaugh alleged that Jackson kissed her without her consent, continued doing so despite her protests, and even voiced his desire to get into a relationship with her. TMZ later shared a surveillance video from the night in question, which showed Jackson grabbing Vaughn by her neck before kissing her. The outlet also reported that he was booked for three counts of aggravated sexual battery (which were dropped in 2024) and a misdemeanor battery charge.

Brittany shared her feelings about the matter in an Instagram Story. "They are ignorant," she wrote in response to critics of her beloved BIL. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s**** about him," (via People). But even Brittany has a line, and Jackson apparently crossed it around Super Bowl 2024 because she wasn't too keen on celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' big win with him.