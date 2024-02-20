The Trump Children Post Sweet Memories Of Ivana On What Would Have Been Her 75th Birthday

Ivana Trump's death was as heartbreaking as it was sudden. The former wife of Donald Trump died on July 14, 2022, in an apparent accident at her Upper East Side apartment. She is survived by Trump and their three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, who released a statement (via ABC7) saying in part, "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."

The socialite and former model would have turned 75 on February 20, 2024, and her children honored her birthday on social media. Her namesake daughter, Ivanka (the extra "k" is part of a nickname), led the way with a touching Instagram tribute featuring a picture of her mother on a yacht. "Imagining you sailing through the heavens guided by the stars ... today would have been your 75th birthday," she wrote. "We raise our sails in your honor, Mom, navigating through life with the compass of your love and intrepid spirit. We miss and love you."

Donald Jr. paused his usual stream of political commentary to post a simple message: "Happy birthday mom. We miss you." He shared a slideshow of his mother posing with him as a young man and with several of his children. His younger brother, Eric, also shared a gallery that included a cover shot from Vanity Fair and an old childhood photo of himself and his siblings with their mom.