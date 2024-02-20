The Trump Children Post Sweet Memories Of Ivana On What Would Have Been Her 75th Birthday
Ivana Trump's death was as heartbreaking as it was sudden. The former wife of Donald Trump died on July 14, 2022, in an apparent accident at her Upper East Side apartment. She is survived by Trump and their three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, who released a statement (via ABC7) saying in part, "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."
The socialite and former model would have turned 75 on February 20, 2024, and her children honored her birthday on social media. Her namesake daughter, Ivanka (the extra "k" is part of a nickname), led the way with a touching Instagram tribute featuring a picture of her mother on a yacht. "Imagining you sailing through the heavens guided by the stars ... today would have been your 75th birthday," she wrote. "We raise our sails in your honor, Mom, navigating through life with the compass of your love and intrepid spirit. We miss and love you."
Donald Jr. paused his usual stream of political commentary to post a simple message: "Happy birthday mom. We miss you." He shared a slideshow of his mother posing with him as a young man and with several of his children. His younger brother, Eric, also shared a gallery that included a cover shot from Vanity Fair and an old childhood photo of himself and his siblings with their mom.
Ivana Trump was close to her ex and their children
Ivana and Donald Trump's prolonged divorce kept the tabloids busy for months in the early '90s. But when the dust settled, the couple reconciled and stayed on good terms up to the end. Ivana even defended Donald from political backlash during his first presidential campaign. Dismissing old accusations she had made against him during their split, she stated (per CNN), "Donald and I are the best of friends and together have raised three children that we love and are very proud of." She also famously made fun of her rep in the 1996 movie "The First Wives Club," telling jilted wives Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn, "Don't get mad. Get everything!"
As a single mom to her three children, Ivana was determined to raise them right. In her book "Raising Trump" (as excerpted by TIME), she shared her pride in always being there to share meals and help with homework, no matter how busy she was. "By all rights, as children of divorce, surrounded by wealth and forced into fame, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric could have become the most damaged, druggie, poor little rich kids on the planet," she wrote. Expressing her pride in their accomplishments, she added, "It is a humbling experience for a mother — even one who's lived under an intense media spotlight for forty years — to watch her children excel on the world stage."
That love and pride clearly went both ways, as the oldest Trump children continue to miss and honor their remarkable mom.