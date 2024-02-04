Times Ivana Trump Defended Ex-Husband Donald From Political Backlash

It took less than a year for Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana Trump (née Zelníčková), to meet, get married, and have their first of three children: Donald Trump Jr., followed by Ivanka and Eric Trump. Over the next 15 years of their marriage, the Trumps enjoyed the perks of being a prominent power couple of the 1980s in New York City.

Donald and Ivana's marriage was tempestuous, with affair rumors often swirling around the elite duo. After Donald began seeing model Marla Maples, who would later become his second wife and mother of his fourth child, Tiffany Trump, he and Ivana officially divorced in 1992. His relationship with Ivana was understandably strained immediately following their breakup, but the two were able to cultivate a strong friendship in the following decades.

Ivana Trump died in July 2022 after sustaining blunt impact injuries consistent with falling down the stairs, per CNBC. Officials deemed her death not suspicious. In the years leading up to her death, Ivana became a vocal supporter of her former husband, publicly defending him from political backlash.