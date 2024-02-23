The Tragic Loss Of Anderson Cooper's Brother, Carter

This article contains mentions of suicide.

Anderson Cooper made a name for himself as CNN's anchor and an award-winning journalist, boasting an impressive honors collection, including 18 Emmys. Aside from his career accomplishments, Cooper has devoted himself to sharing his life story with others in hopes of helping them deal with grief and loss. The media personality has authored various texts on the subject, spoken extensively about it, and even launched a podcast, "All There Is with Anderson Cooper," where he discusses navigating the loss of a loved one and the process of healing.

Indeed, the journalist is intimately familiar with loss. What you may not know about Anderson Cooper is that, when he was just 10 years old, he unexpectedly lost his father due to complications from heart-related surgery. "When my dad died in 1978, I dug a deep hole inside myself and pushed my fear, sadness, and anger down into it. I barely even cried," Cooper shared in an emotional text he penned to CNN. However, his family's sorrows didn't end there.

Tragically, Anderson faced further heartbreak when his older brother, Carter Cooper, died by suicide in 1988. The brothers' mother, the late fashion designer and artist Gloria Vanderbilt, was with Carter at the time of his death. According to a New York Times report, Carter had been struggling with diagnosed depression.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org