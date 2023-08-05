Who Are Anderson Cooper's 2 Kids?

Anderson Cooper is a television journalist who became famous for his role as an anchor on CNN. Other audiences may know him from his show, "Anderson Cooper 360," where Copper discusses new topics from multiple points of view (hence 360) so that you, the audience, can form your own opinion on the matter at hand.

Along with being a busy television personality, Cooper also juggles a family with ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani. Cooper and Maisani broke up after nine years together. The couple began dating in 2009 but didn't publically announce it until 2015. In 2018, their split was confirmed by Cooper via Entertainment Tonight. He made a statement that said, "Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much."

What you don't know about Anderson Cooper is that despite the fact he and Maisani are separated, they still live together. And, on top of that, they co-parent two beautiful children together: Wyatt and Sebastian. And it seems these two are the biggest reasons why Anderson Cooper is living with his ex.