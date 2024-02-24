Wardrobe Malfunctions That Stole The Show At Award Shows
Wardrobe malfunctions spare no one, not even celebrities. At glamorous award shows, complete with shimmery gowns and sharp stilettos, wardrobe mishaps can occur despite the most meticulous preparations. After all, at the end of the day, clothes are just clothes — they don't care who's wearing them. Even luminaries like Barbra Streisand and Taylor Swift have found themselves caught in embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions while taking center stage.
Yet, the true test lies in how these stars deal with such moments. Can they think on their feet and maintain composure? Can they handle the moment with grace and wit, and perhaps even turn the mishap into a memorable anecdote? These incidents not only reveal the unpredictability of live events but also showcase the resilience and quick thinking of those in the limelight.
Take a look at some of the most unforgettable wardrobe malfunctions in award show history, and how the stars' responded.
Barbra Streisand at the 1969 Oscars
Barbra Streisand had a fashion dilemma ahead of the 1969 Oscars. In a 2016 interview with W Magazine, Streisand explained, "That night, in my dressing room, I was choosing between two different outfits. One was lovely, but very conservative." The other option was the sequined Arnold Scaasi pantsuit, which would become infamous later that very night. Getting ready for the evening, Streisand had no inkling of the mishap awaiting her. She recalled thinking, "I'm going to win two Oscars in my lifetime, and I'll be more conservative next time."
When Streisand won the award for Best Actress for her role in "Funny Girl," she took to the stage in her chosen outfit. The black pantsuit, with its flared legs and tuxedo cuffs, seemed like a daring yet chic choice — and the bright lights of the Oscars revealed just how bold it really was. Streisand later admitted to W Magazine, "I had no idea that when the lights hit that outfit, it would become transparent!"
Despite the unintentional fashion faux pas, Streisand maintained her poise on stage, exuding confidence as she accepted her Oscar. Streisand's sheer pantsuit may have been unexpected, but it has since become an iconic moment in Oscars fashion history, cementing her status as a trailblazer on and off the stage.
Katherine Heigl at the 2010 ShoWest Awards
At the 2010 ShoWest Awards, Katherine Heigl faced an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while accepting her trophy. As she took the stage to accept her award for Female Star of the Year, the left the strap of her dress broke, leaving her in a tricky situation. Juggling her trophy, holding up her dress, and giving an acceptance speech proved to be quite a challenge. Fortunately, host Billy Bush came to her rescue, holding her top in place so she could finish her speech. He later tweeted about the incident, writing, "Oh my. Hosting showest awards in LV. Heigl comes up to get award, dress strap breaks ... I hold her top on while she accepts!" (via CBS News).
Ever the good sport, Heigl laughed off the situation and found a solution backstage, pinning her plunging-neck dress up with a safety pin for the remainder of the evening. Despite the hiccup, Heigl's grace under pressure and ability to handle the unexpected with humor ensured that she stole the show for all the right reasons.
Nicki Minaj at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards
At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Nicki Minaj experienced a wardrobe malfunction that captured the attention of viewers worldwide. The incident occurred during her performance at the awards ceremony, where she joined Jessie J. and Ariana Grande on stage for their hit song "Bang Bang."
In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Minaj revealed the behind-the-scenes chaos that led to the mishap. She explained that she had less than a minute to change out of her "Anaconda" outfit. "When I realized that Arianna and Jessie were wearing black and white, I didn't wanna ruin the shot with me wearing a green bra," Minaj told Degeneres. Her solution was to attempt a quick costume change into a black dress before coming back out on stage. But during the change, disaster struck. "It was literally my whole team just standing there holding curtains around me, and it was pitch black — I couldn't see anything — and right before it was time for me to walk out, they went to zip it up, and nothing. And right there, I thought I'd died," Minaj said. The singer explained that she didn't have any undergarments on beneath the dress.
Minaj bravely stepped back on stage anyway, visibly holding her dress together while delivering her verses. Despite the mishap, Minaj's professionalism shone through, turning what could have been a disastrous moment into a memorable highlight.
Chrissy Teigen at the 2016 American Music Awards
At the 2016 American Music Awards, Chrissy Teigen turned heads and sparked conversations with her daring fashion choice, but it wasn't just her stunning appearance that had everyone talking. Teigen's wardrobe malfunction stole the show and became a memorable moment of the evening. Wearing a jaw-dropping black dress designed by Yousef Akbar, Teigen arrived on the red carpet with slits that reached daring heights, drawing attention to her toned legs. The long-sleeved gown featured slits that ran all the way up to her chest, showcasing her confident style and fearlessness. With high slits comes the risk of flashing the audience with more than they bargained for, and that is, unfortunately, exactly what happened to Teigen. The gold pin was apparently not enough to keep the dress fastened.
Teigen humorously addressed the wardrobe mishap on social media, joking on X, formerly Twitter, that she had to shave "above the knee" for the look (via Cosmopolitan). In her Instagram post following the event, Teigen expressed her gratitude to her glam team while playfully apologizing for the mishap, writing, "Apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha." Teigen also hilariously tagged Sev Laser Aesthetics for her laser hair removal. Her candid and light-hearted response endeared her even more to her fans and solidified her reputation as one of Hollywood's most relatable and down-to-earth personalities.
Dakota Johnson at the 2016 People's Choice Awards
At the 2016 People's Choice Awards, Dakota Johnson found herself in an unexpected and slightly awkward situation that stole the spotlight during her acceptance speech. Johnson, known for her role in "50 Shades of Grey," was awarded Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress. However, as she stepped on stage to accept her award, things went awry.
Leslie Mann approached Johnson to present her with the award and while going in for a hug, she inadvertently unzipped Johnson's Giorgio Armani Privé crop top. Despite the mishap, Johnson remained composed and handled the situation with humor and grace. Johnson began her acceptance speech by quipping, "Leslie just broke my dress. It's not like nobody here hasn't already seen my boobs," referencing the explicit nature of "50 Shades of Grey."
Her lighthearted response elicited laughter from the audience and showcased her ability to roll with the punches in a live event setting. Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Johnson's chic ensemble paired with Cartier diamond earrings and Jimmy Choo sandals garnered attention for its elegance and sophistication. Ultimately, Johnson's poise in the face of an unexpected moment only added to her charm and charisma on stage.
Taylor Swift at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift made a fashion statement that caught everyone's attention, albeit not for the reasons she might have hoped. The singer-songwriter arrived on the red carpet in a stunning gown featuring feathers, intricate beading, and an asymmetrical full sleeve, exuding a touch of old Hollywood glamor. However, the outfit later stole the show due to its daring high slit. While her dress didn't break, rip, or otherwise fall apart, Swift likely did not mean for the high slit of her dress to reveal quite as much as it did when she ascended the stairs to accept her award.
Despite the wardrobe mishap, Swift maintained her signature style with understated elegance. And, as always with Swift, fans took to the internet to fawn over how incredible she looked, with one person tweeting, "Taylor Swift looks amazingly sleek in the pink." Another wrote, "Taylor Swift was looking stunning last night in custom made Atelier Versace gown and Casadei sandals at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards."
Venus Williams at the 2022 Oscars
At the 2022 Oscars, Venus Williams found herself at the center of attention not for her red carpet elegance or star-studded presence but for an unexpected wardrobe malfunction. The tennis icon experienced a nip slip while seated alongside her sister, Serena Williams, wearing a custom white Elie Saab gown.
Cameras captured the moment, and fans quickly took to Twitter to share screenshots, highlighting Williams' discreet attempt to cover her chest with her right arm. The incident sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with one person writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Oh my god and a Venus Williams nip slip. This Oscars has become an episode of 'The Jersey Shore,'" no doubt also referencing the earlier intensely awkward moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.
Williams was attending the event in part to celebrate the success of "King Richard," the Will Smith film about the Williams sisters. On Instagram, Williams wrote, "I've trained my mind, body soul and spirit to be prepared and ready for anything that comes my way. Until now. ... I could have never dreamed or prepared to be at the [the Academy Awards] for a film that tells my FAMILY'S story." Needless to say, it doesn't seem like a the wardrobe mishap ruined the night for Williams.