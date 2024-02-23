3 Times Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank Were The Cutest Royal Couple
Who's the cutest royal couple? Is it the Prince and Princess of Wales or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? In fact, it may be another couple entirely.
Princess Eugenie is William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's cousin. She's the sister of Princess Beatrice and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, met in 2010 and got engaged and married in 2018, and they've proven time and time again that the title of cutest royal couple belongs to them!
One example of Eugenie and Brooksbank being the cutest happened on a holiday devoted to love. For Valentine's Day 2024, Eugenie gave Brooksbank a sweet tribute on her Instagram story. The photos she shared were reposted by People. In the first snapshot, the royal couple are smiling in the selfie. The second photo was of Eugenie smiling wide in heart-shaped sunglasses — and wearing a shirt with Brooksbank's face plastered all over it! What's sweeter (and funnier) than that?
Their engagement interview was adorable
One of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's top cutest moments was their "The One Show" interview following their engagement announcement in January 2018. During the interview with Matt Baker, they smiled and were visibly giddy, with their hands intertwined for the majority of the discussion. The couple also didn't shy away from being excited when Baker called Brooksbank Eugenie's "husband-to-be." The princess said, "That's the first time someone's said that!"
It was adorable when they proved they weren't afraid to joke with each other, even with cameras around. When Baker asked if Brooksbank would do a majority of the wedding planning, Brooksbank joked, "I'm not sure I'd get in, a word in edgewise." Eugenie's jaw dropped in mock indignation and Brooksbank said, "No, joking!" Then, the princess declared they'd work together on the wedding.
The sweetest parts of the interview were when Brooksbank said it was "love at first sight" when they first met on a ski trip, causing Eugenie to nod in agreement, and when Brooksbank was vocal about his love for Eugenie. "I love Eugenie so much, and we're very, very happy and over the moon for what is to come. ... Just very, very excited to spend a lifetime together, which is amazing," he said. At that, Eugenie leaned her head on his shoulder.
Eugenie shared a lovely video for their fifth wedding anniversary
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie were a royal couple that had a very short engagement. Less than a year after their betrothal, they were married on October 12, 2018. One of their cutest couple moments was when Eugenie shared a wedding throwback video on Instagram for the fifth anniversary in 2023. The video started with a countdown of five to one before transitioning into a collection of memories from that special day. The Florence + the Machine song "You've Got the Love" played overtop of the photos and videos. The video included clips of Eugenie and Brooksbank getting ready for the wedding, the grounds at St. George's Chapel where they tied the knot, and the wedding ceremony.
Just like in their engagement interview, the couple was smiling big during the ceremony (and so was Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice). The video counted back up to October 12, 2023, and included a family photo of Eugenie, Brooksbank, and their two children: August and Ernest. This was the first picture of the family of four together, although Eugenie did share a photo of baby Ernest after his May 2023 birth.
One commenter on Eugenie and Brooksbank's anniversary video said, "Wow!!! Fabulous I think you were the happiest looking royal bride I've seen." She and Brooksbank definitely looked happy that day, and in photos shared since, proving they are the cutest royal couple.