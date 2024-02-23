3 Times Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank Were The Cutest Royal Couple

Who's the cutest royal couple? Is it the Prince and Princess of Wales or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? In fact, it may be another couple entirely.

Princess Eugenie is William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's cousin. She's the sister of Princess Beatrice and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, met in 2010 and got engaged and married in 2018, and they've proven time and time again that the title of cutest royal couple belongs to them!

One example of Eugenie and Brooksbank being the cutest happened on a holiday devoted to love. For Valentine's Day 2024, Eugenie gave Brooksbank a sweet tribute on her Instagram story. The photos she shared were reposted by People. In the first snapshot, the royal couple are smiling in the selfie. The second photo was of Eugenie smiling wide in heart-shaped sunglasses — and wearing a shirt with Brooksbank's face plastered all over it! What's sweeter (and funnier) than that?